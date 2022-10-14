Gujarat Assembly Election Dates 2022: The Election Commission of India (ECI) was expected to announce the dates for the upcoming Assembly polls in Gujarat on Friday. However, Chief Election Commissioner Rajeev Kumar surprisingly did not announce it. A tough battle lies ahead in Gujarat as the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is set to take on Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in its citadel. The Gujarat legislative assembly has 182 seats with 92 being the majority mark. Stay tuned to India.com for all the updates on Gujarat Assembly Election 2022.Also Read - Gujarat, Himachal Assembly Poll Dates Announcement: Himachal To Vote On Nov 12, No Date For Gujarat Yet

CEC on Three-Day Visit to Gujarat

Earlier last month, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey were on a three-day visit to Gujarat. They reviewed the preparedness of the state administration for conducting the elections.

Model Code Of Conduct

As soon as the schedule for Gujarat assembly will be announced, the model code of conduct will come into effect that applies to all political parties, the candidates and polling agents, the government in power, and all government employees. It remains in force till the declaration of final results.

This set of rules starts governing the conduct of political parties to prevent any use of unfair means by anyone whether incumbent or in opposition. All the political parties and candidates have to strictly adhere to it. Model Code of Conduct is a set of guidelines issued by the the poll body for conduct of political parties and candidates during elections mainly with respect to speeches, polling day, polling booths, portfolios, election manifestos, processions and general conduct.

What Happened in 2017 Gujarat Assembly Elections

In 2017 Gujarat Assembly Elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 99 seats, Congress won77 seats while AAP stood nil. However this year, Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP is seeing the elections as an opportunity to emerge as a pan-nation party.