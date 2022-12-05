live

Gujarat Election Phase-2 Voting: 58.68% Voter Turnout Recorded Till 5 PM, Exit Polls To Be Out At 8 PM

Gujarat Assembly Election Phase 2 Voting Updates: A total of 93 assembly constituencies across 14 districts of north and central Gujarat is voting on Monday for the high-stakes political battle in the western state.

Vadodara: Voters show their identification cards as they wait in a queue to cast their votes at a polling booth during the second and final phase of Gujarat Assembly elections, in Vadodara, Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Gujarat Election Phase-2 Voting: After months of high-voltage campaigning, polling for the second and final phase of Gujarat Assembly election is complete. Approx 58.68% polling has been recorded till 5pm in the second phase of voting. A total of 93 assembly constituencies across 14 districts of north and central Gujarat will be voting on Monday for the high-stakes political battle in the western state. As many as 833 candidates from 61 parties are in the fray in the second phase of the Gujarat elections whose fate will be decided by over 2.51 crore electorates. Voting began at 8 am and will conclude at 5 pm.

The key candidates in the second phase of Gujarat elections include Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel (Ghatlodia), Patidar youth leader Hardik Patel (Viramgam), OBC leader Alpesh Thakor (Gandhinagar South), Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani (Vadgam), former minister Shankar Chaudhary (Tharad), Congress MLA Geniben Thakor (Vav), health minister Rushikesh Patel (Visnagar) and tribal leader Ashwin Kotwal (Khedbrahma), among others.

