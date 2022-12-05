live

Gujarat Election Phase-2 Voting: 58.68% Voter Turnout Recorded Till 5 PM, Exit Polls To Be Out At 8 PM

Gujarat Assembly Election Phase 2 Voting Updates: A total of 93 assembly constituencies across 14 districts of north and central Gujarat is voting on Monday for the high-stakes political battle in the western state.

Updated: December 5, 2022 8:13 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Rajashree Seal

Gujarat Election Phase-2 Voting: 58.68% Voter Turnout Recorded Till 5 PM, Exit Polls To Be Out At 8 PM
Vadodara: Voters show their identification cards as they wait in a queue to cast their votes at a polling booth during the second and final phase of Gujarat Assembly elections, in Vadodara, Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Gujarat Election Phase-2 Voting: After months of high-voltage campaigning, polling for the second and final phase of Gujarat Assembly election is complete. Approx 58.68% polling has been recorded till 5pm in the second phase of voting. A total of 93 assembly constituencies across 14 districts of north and central Gujarat will be voting on Monday for the high-stakes political battle in the western state. As many as 833 candidates from 61 parties are in the fray in the second phase of the Gujarat elections whose fate will be decided by over 2.51 crore electorates. Voting began at 8 am and will conclude at 5 pm.

Also Read:

The key candidates in the second phase of Gujarat elections include Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel (Ghatlodia), Patidar youth leader Hardik Patel (Viramgam), OBC leader Alpesh Thakor (Gandhinagar South), Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani (Vadgam), former minister Shankar Chaudhary (Tharad), Congress MLA Geniben Thakor (Vav), health minister Rushikesh Patel (Visnagar) and tribal leader Ashwin Kotwal (Khedbrahma), among others.

FOLLOW ALL LATEST UPDATES ON GUJARAT ASSEMBLY ELECTION PHASE 2 HERE:

Live Updates

  • 8:09 PM IST

    Updates to this blog have now ended.

  • 6:28 PM IST

    LIVE Gujarat Assembly Polls: Approx 58.68% polling recorded till 5pm in the second phase of voting.

  • 5:51 PM IST

    LIVE Gujarat Assembly Polls: Voting has now ended for the second phase voting in the state. All eyes are now on exit polls that will declared today.

  • 5:43 PM IST

    LIVE Gujarat Assembly Polls: Voting has now ended for the second phase voting in the state. All eyes are now on exit polls that will declared today.

  • 4:28 PM IST

    LIVE Gujarat Assembly Polls: District wise voter turnout till 3 pm

  • 3:53 PM IST

    LIVE Gujarat Assembly Polls: According to EC 50.51 % voter turnout has been recorded till 3 pm.

  • 3:52 PM IST

    Khambalia Assembly Polls LIVE: This seat is expected to have a three-horse race between AAP’s Isudan Gadhvi, BJP’s Mulu Bera and Congress’ sitting MLA Vikram Madam.

  • 3:31 PM IST

    LIVE Gujarat Assembly Polls: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother Hiraba cast her vote at a polling booth in Raysan village near Gandhinagar city on Monday during the second phase of polling for Gujarat Assembly elections.

  • 1:20 PM IST

    Vadgam Election LIVE: In this assembly constituency, Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani is contesting on a Congress ticket against BJP’s Manilal Vaghela and AAP’s Kalpesh Sundhiya

  • 1:19 PM IST

    Gujarat Assembly Polls LIVE: AAP CM candidate Isudan Gadhvi said, “I appeal to people to step go to polling stations and vote. Choose whoever you want but you will be able to demand answers from political leaders only if you vote. I expect AAP to win 51 plus out of 89 seats in the first phase & 52 plus seats in the second phase.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: December 5, 2022 6:00 AM IST

Updated Date: December 5, 2022 8:13 PM IST