LIVE Gujarat Election Result 2022: BJP Claims Victory With 150+ Seats, Patel To Take Oath As CM On Dec 12

Gujarat Assembly Election Results 2022 LIVE Updates: The counting of votes will start at 8 am on Thursday at 37 counting centres covering the 182 Assembly seats. Exit polls have predicted a big majority for the ruling BJP and if these projections are any indication, the saffron party is all set to retain power in the state for the seventh consecutive term.

Updated: December 8, 2022 2:25 PM IST

By Analiza Pathak | Edited by Analiza Pathak

LIVE Gujarat Election Result 2022: With the early trends in all 182 seats of Gujarat Assembly coming in, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was seen inching towards an all-time high record of 149 seats. As per the latest trends, the party was leading in 149 seats. The Congress was ahead in 19 seats and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in 9, according to the first trends of all the seats in the state Assembly as reported by the Election Commission. The others were leading in five seats, including a candidate of the Samajwadi Party in Kutiyana seat of Porbandar district and four independents in Dhanera, Vaghodia, Santrampur and Deesa. The BJP has so far received 53.62 per cent vote share, Congress 26.57 per cent and AAP 12.80 per cent.

Live Updates

  • 6:43 PM IST

    We accept mandate of people: Rahul Gandhi

    Breaking his silence on the Gujarat election results, Rahul Gandhi remarked, “We humbly accept the mandate of the people of Gujarat. We will reorganize, work hard and continue fighting for the ideals of the country and the rights of the people of the state.”

  • 6:42 PM IST

    Congress in-charge Raghu Sharma resigns

    Gujarat Congress in-charge Raghu Sharma has resigned taking moral responsibility for the party’s defeat in the state Assembly polls

  • 2:43 PM IST

    Gujarat Election Result Latest Trends

    BJP: 156 seats

    Congress: 17 seats

    AAP: 5 seats

    Others: 4 seats

  • 2:40 PM IST

    Amit Shah thanks people of Gujarat

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, “Gujarat has given an unprecedented mandate to Narendra Modi Ji’s BJP, which stands for development and public welfare by rejecting those who do politics of hollow promises, revelry and appeasement. This massive victory has shown that every section be it women, youth, or farmers, all are wholeheartedly with BJP.”

  • 2:37 PM IST

    Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi defeated AAP’s PVS Sarma by a whopping margin of 1,16,675 votes.

  • 2:31 PM IST

    Mahuva election result: BJP’s Mohanbhai Dhanjibhai Dhodiya has defeated Congress candidate Garasiya Hemangini Dipakkumar by over 31,000 votes, as per EC data.

  • 1:01 PM IST

    BJP’s Parshottam Solanki leading in Bhavnagar Rural seat

    BJP MLA from Gujarat’s Bhavnagar Rural constituency and prominent Koli leader Parshottam Solanki is leading over his Congress rival Revatsinh Gohil by more than 34,000 votes.

  • 12:58 PM IST

    Congress MLA Imran Khedawala leads in Muslim dominated Jamalpur-Khadia seat

    Imran Khedawala, the sitting Congress MLA from Jamalpur-Khadia seat in Gujarat, took a lead over BJP candidate Bhushan Bhatt while AIMIM nominee Sabir Kabliwala was relegated to the third position. Khedawala was ahead with 57,708 votes polled in his favour so far.

  • 12:45 PM IST

    BJP’s Bachubhai Kishori wins Dahod assembly seat in Gujarat, defeating Congress rival Harshad Ninama by 29,350 votes

  • 12:31 PM IST

    Gujarat Election Results 2022: BJP leads in Rajkot Rural

    BJP’s Bhanuben Manoharbhai Babariya is leading against AAP’s Vashrambhai Sagathiya by over 49,000 votes.

Published Date: December 8, 2022 5:45 AM IST

