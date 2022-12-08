live

LIVE Gujarat Election Result 2022: BJP Claims Victory With 150+ Seats, Patel To Take Oath As CM On Dec 12

Gujarat Assembly Election Results 2022 LIVE Updates: The counting of votes will start at 8 am on Thursday at 37 counting centres covering the 182 Assembly seats. Exit polls have predicted a big majority for the ruling BJP and if these projections are any indication, the saffron party is all set to retain power in the state for the seventh consecutive term.

LIVE Coverage: Gujarat Election Results 2022, Counting Update

LIVE Gujarat Election Result 2022: With the early trends in all 182 seats of Gujarat Assembly coming in, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was seen inching towards an all-time high record of 149 seats. As per the latest trends, the party was leading in 149 seats. The Congress was ahead in 19 seats and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in 9, according to the first trends of all the seats in the state Assembly as reported by the Election Commission. The others were leading in five seats, including a candidate of the Samajwadi Party in Kutiyana seat of Porbandar district and four independents in Dhanera, Vaghodia, Santrampur and Deesa. The BJP has so far received 53.62 per cent vote share, Congress 26.57 per cent and AAP 12.80 per cent.

