Lathi, Savarkundla, Rajula, Mahuva (Bhavnagar), Talaja | Gujarat Election Result Out; Complete Winners List

Lathi, Savarkundla, Rajula, Mahuva (Bhavnagar), Talaja Gujarat Election Result 2022: Counting Details, Winners List

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 LIVE: Lathi, Savarkundla, Rajula, Mahuva (Bhavnagar), Talaja Counting, Winners List Counting of votes for Lathi, Savarkundla, Rajula, Mahuva (Bhavnagar), Talaja constituencies were held on Tursday, Decmber 8. The BJP appeared headed for a landslide victory in Gujarat as the latest trends showed the party has won 109 of the state assembly’s 182 seats and is leading in 47. The Congress was seen finishing a distant second in Gujarat, with 11 seats under its belt and leads in six. The AAP has won four seats and is leading in one, according to the Election Commission.

Constituency Candidates Party Winners Lathi Janakbhai Talaviya BJP Wins Savarkundla Kaswala Mahesh BJP Wins Rajula Hirabhai Odhavjibhai Solanki BJP Wins Mahuva Gohil Shivabhai Jerambhai BJP Wins Talaja Gautambhai Gopabhai Chauhan BJP Wins

