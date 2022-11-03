Gujarat Election Dates 2022: All eyes are set on the Election Commission of India (ECI) as it will announce the schedule of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday at 12 pm. Earlier this month, the poll panel had announced the date for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections. The hill state will vote on November 12  and the counting will take place on December 8. While announcing the poll schedule for Himachal, the EC had clearly hinted that the results of both states—Gujarat and Himachal will be declared on the same day i.e, December 8. In 2017 as well, election dates for both states were announced separately but the counting of votes took place simultaneously on December 18. Stay tuned to India.com for all the updates on Gujarat Assembly Election 2022.Also Read - Ahead of Gujarat and Himachal Election Results, Congress Sweeps Punjab Urban Civic Polls

Live Updates

  • 9:20 AM IST

    Gujarat Assembly Election Dates LIVE: The Congress is eyeing the support of SC and backward leaders to return to power, and the BJP is banking on the development plank and the popularity of Modi to once again retain the state.

  • 9:18 AM IST

    Gujarat Assembly Election Dates LIVE: Claiming that there will be “a storm” in Gujarat in this election as was in Punjab, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said that the people have lost faith in both BJP and Congress.

  • 9:17 AM IST

    Gujarat Assembly Election Dates LIVE: This year AAP is trying to make a triangular contest in Gujarat. While BJP has ruled the state since 1998, Congress is seeking to make a comeback.

  • 9:10 AM IST

    Gujarat Assembly Election Dates LIVE: Out of the 182 seats, 13 seats are reserved for the Scheduled Castes and 27 seats are reserved for the Scheduled Tribes.

  • 9:09 AM IST

    Gujarat Assembly Election Dates LIVE: The EC is announcing the schedule of Gujarat elections almost two weeks after declaring the dates for Himachal Pradesh.

  • 9:09 AM IST

    Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 Dates LIVE: In 2017, Gujarat elections were held in 2 phases on December 9 and 14.

  • 9:08 AM IST

    Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 Dates LIVE: Though an official announcement is awaited, polling in Gujarat is likely to be held in two phases in the first week of December.

  • 9:02 AM IST

    Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 Dates LIVE: Since 1998, this is the third time the announcement of Gujarat Assembly elections has been de-linked from that of Himachal Pradesh.Polls in Himachal and Gujarat were held simultaneously in 1998, 2007, 2012 but were held separately in 2002-03, after the Gujarat Assembly was prematurely dissolved soon following the Godhra riots.

  • 8:47 AM IST

    Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 Dates LIVE: Floods in Gujarat had led the EC to hold polls in the state after the Himachal poll schedule was announced.

  • 8:46 AM IST

    Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 Dates LIVE: The AAP is the only party in poll-bound Gujarat which has declared more than 100 candidates so far.