Gyanvapi Mosque-Shringar Gauri Case: All eyes are set on the Varanasi court as it is expected to pronounce a crucial order n connection with the plea filed by the Hindu side seeking carbon dating of the structure they claimed to be a 'Shivling' found inside the Gyanvapi Mosque. On September 29 after hearing both sides' arguments, the court reserved the order. The bench of Varanasi District Judge Ajay Krishna Vishwesh will deliver the verdict shortly.