Gyanvapi Mosque-Shringar Gauri Case: All eyes are set on the Varanasi court as it is expected to pronounce a crucial order n connection with the plea filed by the Hindu side seeking carbon dating of the structure they claimed to be a ‘Shivling’ found inside the Gyanvapi Mosque. On September 29 after hearing both sides’ arguments, the court reserved the order. The bench of Varanasi District Judge Ajay Krishna Vishwesh will deliver the verdict shortly. Stay tuned to India.com for all the updates on the Gyanvapi Mosque-Shringar Gauri case.Also Read - Gyanvapi Case Verdict: Varanasi Court Clears Deck For Survey, Retains Commissioner | 10 Points

  • 3:01 PM IST

    Gyanvapi Case: Next Hearing on October 11

    We said that it is part of our suit property and by virtue of Order 26 Rule 10A of CPC, the Court has power to direct scientific investigation. Muslim side has sought some time to reply. The matter will now be heard on October 11: Adv Vishnu Jain, representing the Hindu side

  • 3:00 PM IST

    Gyanvapi Case: WHAT DID THE COURT SAY?

    Court asked us to clarify two points whether the structure found inside Gyanvapi Case is part of this suit property or not. Second, can the court issue a commission for scientific inquiry? We have submitted our reply, said Adv Vishnu Jain, representing the side in the Gyanvapi case

  • 2:35 PM IST

    Gyanvapi Case LIVE: Two More Cases to be Heard Today

    Besides this case, two more cases which could not be heard on Thursday due to the holiday will be heard today. First, pertaining to the demand from the court to worship the Shivling found in Gyanvapi, a case filed on behalf of Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwarananda.

    The second in connection with the case demanding to hand over the ‘Shivling’ site found in Gyanvapi to the Hindus. Hearing on both applications is to be held in the court of Senior Civil Judge Kumudlata Tripathi today.

  • 2:34 PM IST

    Gyanvapi Case LIVE: What Petitioners Have Claimed?

    The Hindu side had claimed that a ‘Shivling’ was found in the premises near the ‘wazukhana’ during the videography survey of the mosque premises, which was ordered by the court. However, the Muslim side said that the structure found was a ‘fountain’. The Hindu side had then submitted an application on September 22 that sought a carbon dating of the object they claimed to be ‘Shivling’.

  • 2:33 PM IST

    Gyanvapi Case: Located in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s constituency, Gyanvapi is one of the several mosques that Hindu hardliners believe were built on the ruins of temples.

  • 2:28 PM IST

    Gyanvapi Case LIVE: What is Carbon Dating?

    Carbon dating is a scientific process that ascertains the age of an archaeological object or archaeological finds.

  • 2:28 PM IST

    Gyanvapi Case LIVE: What Petitioners Have Claimed?

