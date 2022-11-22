live

Haryana Panchayat Chunav LIVE: Candidates Clash in Hisar, Ruckus in Fatehabad; 44.5% Polling Recorded till 2 PM

Haryana Panchayat Chunav LIVE: Polling is underway in Hisar, Fatehabad, Faridabad and Palwal today for the Zilla Parishad and Block Committee.

Updated: November 22, 2022 2:15 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Rajashree Seal

People wait in queues to cast their votes at a polling booth during the Haryana panchayat elections. (PTI photo)

Haryana Panchayat Chunav LIVE: Voting for the third phase of panchayat election is underway from 7 am on Tuesday in four districts of Haryana. Polling is under process in Hisar, Fatehabad, Faridabad and Palwal today for the Zilla Parishad and Block Committee. Voting will be held on 11,928 seats.  A total of 11,928 seats will be voted in Hisar, Fatehabad, Faridabad and Palwal, which includes 78 Zilla Parishad, 559 Panchayat Samiti, 929 Sarpanch and 10362 Panch posts. After voting today, voting will be held for Panchs and Sarpanchs in these districts on November 25. On November 27, the results of Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti seats across the state will be declared. Total voters include 11 lakh 85 thousand 450 male and 10 lakh 23 thousand 341 female voters. Voting will start from seven in the morning.

FOLLOW LATEST UPDATES ON HARYANA PANCHAYAT POLLS HERE

Live Updates

  • 2:18 PM IST
    District Total Voters in
    districts    		 How many voted so far Voter Turnout
    so far
    Hisar 9,06,346 3,52,242 39.2%
    Faridabad 2,27,796 1,10,861 48.6%
    Fatehabad 5,30,244 2,45,864 46.4%
    Palwal 5,62,419 2,80,149 49.8%
  • 2:15 PM IST

    Haryana Panchayat Chunav LIVE: Voting is slowing down in the final phase of Haryana Panchayat elections. 44.5% voting has taken place in 4 districts till 2 pm. This polling is taking place in Hisar, Faridabad, Fatehabad and Palwal districts.

  • 1:02 PM IST

    Haryana Panchayat Chunav LIVE: Voting is underway for 559 seats in block committees and 78 wards in Zilla Parishads in four districts of Haryana. Voting is taking place for 10 Zilla Parishad seats in Faridabad, 18 in Fatehabad, 30 in Hisar and 20 in Palwal.

  • 12:44 PM IST

    Haryana Panchayat Chunav LIVE: In Faridabad, 23 percent polling took place in four hours. Till 11 am, the maximum voter turnout was recorded in Faridabad segment at 25.3 per cent. In Ballabhgarh, 23.1 percent polling and 21.2 percent in Tigaon. Elections are being held for 10 wards and 60 members of the Block Committee of Zip.

  • 11:45 AM IST

    Haryana Panchayat Chunav LIVE: 17% voting in all 4 districts till 11 am.

  • 11:37 AM IST

    Haryana Panchayat Chunav LIVE: The voting process for the Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti started in Fatehabad at 7 am on Tuesday. Till 11 am, 93 thousand 134 people had cast their votes.

  • 11:34 AM IST

    Haryana Panchayat Chunav LIVE: In Faridabad, 19.3 percent voting has been done so far. Out of 227796 votes polled, 43976 have been done.

  • 11:03 AM IST

    Haryana Panchayat Chunav LIVE: Elections are being held in 30 wards of Zilla Parishad in Hisar district today, there are 222 wards of Panchayat Samiti in 9 blocks of the district. In these wards, 871 candidates are contesting, of which 494 are male and 377 are female candidates. A total of 1018 polling stations have been set up, in which 9 lakh 5 thousand 416 voters will exercise their franchise.

  • 10:59 AM IST

    Haryana Panchayat Chunav LIVE: A total of 629 polling stations have been set up in the district for voting. There are 55 sensitive villages and 43 very sensitive villages. Where additional security arrangements have been made by the police on behalf of SP Aastha Modi. Under the leadership of SP and seven DSPs, 2732 employees have been deployed in security. 17 inspectors, 124 assistant inspectors, 1300 constables and constables, 750 home guards, 50 patrolling parties have been deployed in security arrangements.

  • 10:57 AM IST

    Haryana Panchayat Chunav LIVE: In the first one hour, Fatehabad was ahead of the other three districts in the polling.

