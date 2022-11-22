live

Haryana Panchayat Chunav LIVE: Candidates Clash in Hisar, Ruckus in Fatehabad; 44.5% Polling Recorded till 2 PM

Haryana Panchayat Chunav LIVE: Polling is underway in Hisar, Fatehabad, Faridabad and Palwal today for the Zilla Parishad and Block Committee.

People wait in queues to cast their votes at a polling booth during the Haryana panchayat elections. (PTI photo)

Haryana Panchayat Chunav LIVE: Voting for the third phase of panchayat election is underway from 7 am on Tuesday in four districts of Haryana. Polling is under process in Hisar, Fatehabad, Faridabad and Palwal today for the Zilla Parishad and Block Committee. Voting will be held on 11,928 seats. A total of 11,928 seats will be voted in Hisar, Fatehabad, Faridabad and Palwal, which includes 78 Zilla Parishad, 559 Panchayat Samiti, 929 Sarpanch and 10362 Panch posts. After voting today, voting will be held for Panchs and Sarpanchs in these districts on November 25. On November 27, the results of Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti seats across the state will be declared. Total voters include 11 lakh 85 thousand 450 male and 10 lakh 23 thousand 341 female voters. Voting will start from seven in the morning.

