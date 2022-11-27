live

Haryana Panchayat Election Result 2022: BJP Wins 22 Seats, AAP Finishes Second With 15

Haryana Panchayat Election Result 2022: The elections to 143 panchayat samitis and 22 zilla parishads were held on November 22, while the elections of panches and sarpanches of all gram panchayats were held on November 25.

Haryana Panchayat Election Result 2022: The results of three-phased Haryana Panchayat polls were declared on Sunday with the candidates of the BJP, AAP and INLD registering victory on several seats of zila parishads in the state. The ruling BJP won 22 out of 102 seats of zila parishad it contested in seven districts including Ambala, Yamunanagar and Gurugram, according to a party leader. However, the party received a jolt in Panchkula where it lost 10 seats of zila parishads. The Aam Aadmi party (AAP) managed to make its presence felt in the panchayat polls as it claimed victory over 15 seats of zila parishads in districts including Sirsa, Ambala, Yamunanagar and Jind. The AAP had contested around 100 seats of zila parishads. The Indian National Lok Dal, which contested 72 seats of zila parishads, registered victory over 14 seats in the polls. The political parties also claimed that the candidates who were backed by them also won from several seats of zila parishads.

