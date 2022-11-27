live

Haryana Panchayat Election Result 2022: BJP Wins 22 Seats, AAP Finishes Second With 15

Haryana Panchayat Election Result 2022: The elections to 143 panchayat samitis and 22 zilla parishads were held on November 22, while the elections of panches and sarpanches of all gram panchayats were held on November 25.

Updated: November 28, 2022 9:55 AM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Rajashree Seal

Haryana Panchayat Election Result 2022: BJP Wins 22 Seats, AAP Finishes Second With 15
Ballot papers will be counted till 9 am. EVM counting will take place after 9 am.

Haryana Panchayat Election Result 2022: The results of three-phased Haryana Panchayat polls were declared on Sunday with the candidates of the BJP, AAP and INLD registering victory on several seats of zila parishads in the state. The ruling BJP won 22 out of 102 seats of zila parishad it contested in seven districts including Ambala, Yamunanagar and Gurugram, according to a party leader. However, the party received a jolt in Panchkula where it lost 10 seats of zila parishads. The Aam Aadmi party (AAP) managed to make its presence felt in the panchayat polls as it claimed victory over 15 seats of zila parishads in districts including Sirsa, Ambala, Yamunanagar and Jind. The AAP had contested around 100 seats of zila parishads. The Indian National Lok Dal, which contested 72 seats of zila parishads, registered victory over 14 seats in the polls. The political parties also claimed that the candidates who were backed by them also won from several seats of zila parishads.

Also Read:

Thanks for staying with us. The updates to this blog are closed now.

Live Updates

  • 8:08 PM IST

    Haryana Panchayat Election Result 2022 LIVE:

    Sirsa

    INLD : 11
    BJP+JJP : 7
    AAP : 5
    OTH : 1

  • 8:07 PM IST

    Haryana Panchayat Election Result 2022 LIVE:

    Fatehabad

    BJP : 6
    JJP : 5
    INC : 3
    INLD : 2
    AAP : 1

    Panchkula

    INC : 5
    JJP : 4
    IND : 1

  • 8:06 PM IST

    Haryana Panchayat Election Result 2022 LIVE:

    Gurugram

    BJP : 4
    IND : 6

  • 8:05 PM IST

    Haryana Panchayat Election Result 2022 LIVE:

    Yamunanagar :

    BJP : 6
    INC : 5
    BSP : 4
    INLD : 1
    AAP : 1
    IND : 1

  • 5:51 PM IST

    Haryana Panchayat Election Result 2022 LIVE: In a major setback to BJP in Kurukshetra, Suman Saini, wife of BJP MP Nayab Singh Saini has lost Zila Parishad election.

  • 4:21 PM IST

    Haryana Panchayat Election Result 2022 LIVE: From ward-6 of Sirsa, Om Prakash Chautala’s grandson Karan Chautala defeated Rajkumar Nain, backed by Haryana Power Minister Ranjit Singh Chautala, by 699 votes.

  • 4:21 PM IST

    Haryana Panchayat Election Result 2022 LIVE: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) registered victory in six seats in the district.

  • 4:20 PM IST

    Haryana Panchayat Election Result 2022 LIVE: Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) of former chief minister Om Prakash Chautala Sunday won ten of the 24 zila parishad seats in Haryana’s Sirsa district.

  • 2:54 PM IST

    Haryana Panchayat Election Result 2022 LIVE: The results of Kurukshetra Zilla Parishad

    *Ward 13 Rekha Devi Independent Candidate

    *Ward 14 Sachin Nambardar BJP candidate

    *Kawaljit Kaur independent candidate from ward

  • 2:51 PM IST

    Haryana Panchayat Election Result 2022 LIVE: In the Zilla Parishad elections in Panipat, the people showed their disdain to the heavyweights. Ashu Shera, who was the former chairman of the Zilla Parishad, lost. She is the wife of Satyawan Shera, former chairman of the Staff Selection Commission. Janta also rejected Sushila, the wife of former minister Vijender Kadyan. The wife of Sonu Malpuria, the district president of the Bharatiya Kisan Union, also got defeated.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: November 27, 2022 8:39 AM IST

Updated Date: November 28, 2022 9:55 AM IST