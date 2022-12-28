live

LIVE | Heeraben Health Update: PM Modi Reaches Ahmedabad Hospital, CM Patel And Top Officials Also Present

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi has been taken to a hospital in Ahmedabad as her health deteriorated on Wednesday

Updated: December 28, 2022 4:33 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Surabhi Shaurya

pm narendra modi mother heeraben modi
LIVE: PM Modi's Mother Admitted to Hospital in Ahmedabad, Condition Critical

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother Heeraben Modi has been taken to a hospital in Ahmedabad as her health deteriorated on Wednesday. This comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s brother Prahlad Modi and family members sustained injuries when the car in which they were travelling met with an accident near Mysuru.  According to sources, other than the driver, Prahlad, his son, daughter-in-law and a child were in the car. They are said to have suffered some injuries and have been shifted to JSS Hospital for treatment. Stay tuned to India.com for all the health updates.

Also Read:

Live Updates

  • 4:41 PM IST

    Top leaders, and officials at the hospital: State BJP chief CR Patil and Patel’s chief principal secretary were also seen arriving at the hospital in the afternoon. State health minister Rushikesh Patel also went to UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology.

  • 4:39 PM IST
    PM reaches Ahmedabad to meet ailing mother: Before PM arrived in the city, Ahmedabad police Commissioner Sanjay Shrivastava issued a notification banning the flying of drones and other aircraft. The ban has been enforced from 2 pm till midnight.
  • 4:36 PM IST

  • 4:36 PM IST
    Heeraben Health Update: The BJP’s Gujarat MLAs Darshanaben Vaghela and Kaushik Jain have reached the hospital.
  • 4:32 PM IST

    PM Modi reaches Ahmedabad hospital where Heeraben is undergoing treatment.

  • 3:32 PM IST

  • 3:31 PM IST

    Heeraben Health Update: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi wishes a speedy recovery to PM Modi’s mother Heeraben Modi who is hospitalised in Ahmedabad.

  • 2:03 PM IST

    Heeraben Health Update: Heeraben—PM Modi’s mother had high blood pressure, but now her condition is stable.

  • 2:00 PM IST
    Heeraben Health Update: UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology & Research Centre said in a statement that Heeraben’s condition is stable.
  • 1:54 PM IST

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: December 28, 2022 4:33 PM IST

Updated Date: December 28, 2022 4:33 PM IST