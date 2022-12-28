live

LIVE | Heeraben Health Update: PM Modi Reaches Ahmedabad Hospital, CM Patel And Top Officials Also Present

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi has been taken to a hospital in Ahmedabad as her health deteriorated on Wednesday

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother Heeraben Modi has been taken to a hospital in Ahmedabad as her health deteriorated on Wednesday. This comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s brother Prahlad Modi and family members sustained injuries when the car in which they were travelling met with an accident near Mysuru. According to sources, other than the driver, Prahlad, his son, daughter-in-law and a child were in the car. They are said to have suffered some injuries and have been shifted to JSS Hospital for treatment. Stay tuned to India.com for all the health updates.

