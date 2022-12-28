live

LIVE: PM Modi’s Mother Admitted to Hospital in Ahmedabad, Doctors Issue Statement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi has been taken to a hospital in Ahmedabad as her health deteriorated on Wednesday

Updated: December 28, 2022 1:56 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Surabhi Shaurya

LIVE: PM Modi's Mother Admitted to Hospital in Ahmedabad, Condition Critical

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother Heeraben Modi has been taken to a hospital in Ahmedabad as her health deteriorated on Wednesday. This comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s brother Prahlad Modi and family members sustained injuries when the car in which they were travelling met with an accident near Mysuru.  According to sources, other than the driver, Prahlad, his son, daughter-in-law and a child were in the car. They are said to have suffered some injuries and have been shifted to JSS Hospital for treatment. Stay tuned to India.com for all the health updates.

Live Updates

  • 2:00 PM IST
    Heeraben Health Update: UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology & Research Centre said in a statement that Heeraben’s condition is stable.
    Heeraben Health Update: Hospital Issues Statement

    “Heeraben Modi, mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is admitted at UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology & Research Centre in Ahemdabad and her health condition is stable”, the hospital said.

  • 1:52 PM IST

    Heeraben Health Update: Reports claimed her health deteriorated last night.

  • 1:19 PM IST

    Heeraben Admitted to Hospital: K. Kailasanathan Chief Principal Secretary to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel has reached Apollo Hospital.

  • 12:57 PM IST

    Heeraben Admitted to Hospital: On June 18, Heeraben Modi turned 100. On the occasion of her birthday, a puja was held in Vadnagar’s Hatkeshwar temple.

  • 12:55 PM IST

    Heeraben Health Update: Ahead of the second and final phase of Gujarat Assembly elections on December 4, PM met his mother, Heeraben Modi, at her residence in Raisan area of Gandhinagar.

Published Date: December 28, 2022 1:47 PM IST

Updated Date: December 28, 2022 1:56 PM IST