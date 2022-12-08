live

Himachal Election Result 2022 Highlights: Kangra, Shahpur, Dharamshala, Palampur, Baijnath (SC) | Winners List

Himachal Pradesh saw an intense campaign with Bharatiya Janata Party trying to return to power for a second consecutive term and Congress putting all its efforts to wrestle power from the ruling party.

Updated: December 8, 2022 7:21 PM IST

By Victor Dasgupta | Edited by Victor Dasgupta

Himachal Assembly Elections 2022
Himachal Assembly Elections 2022

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022: The counting of votes for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections has concluded. The Congress has won in 40 assembly constituencies while the BJP secured 25 seats. Former Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, who tendered his resignation to Governor Rajendra Arlekar at the Raj Bhavan in Shimla, said the BJP lost the Himachal Pradesh polls by less than 1% vote share, and the Congress won with the least vote share in the state’s history.

Also Read:

Updates to this blog have been closed. Thanks for staying with us

Live Updates

  • 2:13 PM IST

    Himachal Election Result 2022:

    Kangra: Counting

    Shahpur: Congress Wins

    Dharamshala: Congress Wins

    Palampur: Congress Wins

    Baijnath (SC): Counting

  • 12:29 PM IST

    Himachal Election Result 2022: BJP’s Rakesh Kumar wins from Sundernagar seat

  • 11:28 AM IST

    BJP’s Rakesh Kumar wins from Sundernagar Assembly constituency in Himachal Pradesh

  • 11:20 AM IST

    Himachal Election Result 2022: Congress is leading in 35 seats in the Himachal Pradesh election result while the BJP is trailing.

  • 11:15 AM IST

    Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022: BJP’s candidate from Hamirpur seat, Narendra Thakur, is trailing behind with 5436 votes.

  • 11:10 AM IST

    Himachal Pradesh is witnessing a neck-and-neck fight between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress

  • 11:01 AM IST

    Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur won for the sixth consecutive time from his traditional assembly constituency Seraj by more than 20,000 votes.

  • 10:55 AM IST

    Himachal Election Result 2022 LIVE: CM Jairam Thakur wins

  • 10:17 AM IST

    Himachal Election Result 2022 LIVE: Congress has taken a lead in Himachal Pradesh. The BJP is also not far behind with the party leading on 31 seats.

  • 9:48 AM IST

    Himachal Election Result 2022 LIVE: Congress’ candidate Harish Janartha is leading from Shimla as the early trends for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly election results come in.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: December 8, 2022 1:16 PM IST

Updated Date: December 8, 2022 7:21 PM IST