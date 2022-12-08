live

Himachal Election Result 2022 Highlights: Kangra, Shahpur, Dharamshala, Palampur, Baijnath (SC) | Winners List

Himachal Pradesh saw an intense campaign with Bharatiya Janata Party trying to return to power for a second consecutive term and Congress putting all its efforts to wrestle power from the ruling party.

Himachal Assembly Elections 2022

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022: The counting of votes for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections has concluded. The Congress has won in 40 assembly constituencies while the BJP secured 25 seats. Former Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, who tendered his resignation to Governor Rajendra Arlekar at the Raj Bhavan in Shimla, said the BJP lost the Himachal Pradesh polls by less than 1% vote share, and the Congress won with the least vote share in the state’s history.

Updates to this blog have been closed. Thanks for staying with us

Load More