Himachal Election Result: Ranbir Singh Wins From Nurpur, Congress Takes Indora, Fatehpur, Jawali – Winners List

Nurpur, Indora (SC), Fatehpur, Jawali, Dehra Counting, Winners: Counting of votes For Nurpur, Indora (SC), Fatehpur, Jawali, Dehra which falls under Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh was held on Thursday, December 8. About 76.44 per cent of voters had exercised their franchise on November 12. Altogether, 412 candidates, including 24 women and 99 independents, are in the fray. The BJP and the Congress contested on all 68 constituencies, while the AAP fielded candidates on 67 seats, the Bahujan Samaj Party on 53 and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) on 11 seats.

At the time of filing this story, the Congress appeared headed for a victory in Himachal Pradesh as it surged ahead of the ruling BJP, winning or leading in 39 of 68 assembly seats.

Constituency Candidates Party Winners Nurpur Ranbir Singh BJP Wins Indora (SC) Malender Rajan Congress Wins Fatehpur Bhawani Singh Pathania Congress Wins Jawali Chander Kumar Congress Wins Dehra Hoshyar Singh Independent Wins

