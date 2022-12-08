Top Recommended Stories
Himachal Election Result: Ranbir Singh Wins From Nurpur, Congress Takes Indora, Fatehpur, Jawali – Winners List
Himachal Election Result 2022 winners list for Nurpur, Indora (SC), Fatehpur, Jawali, Dehra.
Nurpur, Indora (SC), Fatehpur, Jawali, Dehra Counting, Winners: Counting of votes For Nurpur, Indora (SC), Fatehpur, Jawali, Dehra which falls under Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh was held on Thursday, December 8. About 76.44 per cent of voters had exercised their franchise on November 12. Altogether, 412 candidates, including 24 women and 99 independents, are in the fray. The BJP and the Congress contested on all 68 constituencies, while the AAP fielded candidates on 67 seats, the Bahujan Samaj Party on 53 and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) on 11 seats.
Also Read:
At the time of filing this story, the Congress appeared headed for a victory in Himachal Pradesh as it surged ahead of the ruling BJP, winning or leading in 39 of 68 assembly seats.
Here are the winners list for Nurpur, Indora (SC), Fatehpur, Jawali, Dehra Election results
Nurpur, Indora (SC), Fatehpur, Jawali, Dehra Winners list
|Constituency
|Candidates
|Party
|Winners
|Nurpur
|Ranbir Singh
|BJP
|Wins
|Indora (SC)
|Malender Rajan
|Congress
|Wins
|Fatehpur
|Bhawani Singh Pathania
|Congress
|Wins
|Jawali
|Chander Kumar
|Congress
|Wins
|Dehra
|Hoshyar Singh
|Independent
|Wins
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.