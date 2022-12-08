live

Himachal Election Result: Ranbir Singh Wins From Nurpur, Congress Takes Indora, Fatehpur, Jawali – Winners List

Himachal Election Result 2022 winners list for Nurpur, Indora (SC), Fatehpur, Jawali, Dehra.

Updated: December 8, 2022 4:52 PM IST

By Analiza Pathak | Edited by Analiza Pathak

LIVE Nurpur, Indora (SC), Fatehpur, Jawali, Dehra Counting, Winners
LIVE Nurpur, Indora (SC), Fatehpur, Jawali, Dehra Counting, Winners

Nurpur, Indora (SC), Fatehpur, Jawali, Dehra Counting, Winners: Counting of votes For Nurpur, Indora (SC), Fatehpur, Jawali, Dehra which falls under Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh was held on Thursday, December 8. About 76.44 per cent of voters had exercised their franchise on November 12. Altogether, 412 candidates, including 24 women and 99 independents, are in the fray. The BJP and the Congress contested on all 68 constituencies, while the AAP fielded candidates on 67 seats, the Bahujan Samaj Party on 53 and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) on 11 seats.

Also Read:

At the time of filing this story, the Congress appeared headed for a victory in Himachal Pradesh as it surged ahead of the ruling BJP, winning or leading in 39 of 68 assembly seats.

Here are the winners list for Nurpur, Indora (SC), Fatehpur, Jawali, Dehra Election results

Nurpur, Indora (SC), Fatehpur, Jawali, Dehra  Winners list

ConstituencyCandidates Party Winners
NurpurRanbir SinghBJPWins
Indora (SC)Malender RajanCongressWins
FatehpurBhawani Singh PathaniaCongressWins
JawaliChander KumarCongressWins
DehraHoshyar SinghIndependentWins

Live Updates

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: December 8, 2022 5:59 AM IST

Updated Date: December 8, 2022 4:52 PM IST