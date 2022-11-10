Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE: Four Top Gujarat BJP Leaders, Including Rupani and Nitin Patel, Not to Fight Polls

Updated: November 10, 2022 9:44 AM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Rajashree Seal

Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE: Former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani and ex-deputy CM Nitin Patel, both senior leaders of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Wednesday night announced they will not fight the next month’s Assembly elections. Two other senior BJP leaders, Bhupendrasinh Chudasama and Pradeepsinh Jadeja — who were ministers in the Rupani cabinet — also announced they will not seek tickets for the polls to be held on December 1 and 5. Their statements come at a time when the central Parliament Board of BJP has convened the meeting to finalise the names of candidates in Delhi under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Meanwhile, the hill state of Himachal Pradesh is all set to go to polls on Saturday (November 12).

  • 9:42 AM IST

    Himachal Assembly Election 2022: Old pension scheme emerges as key issue in Himachal polls

    The OPS will benefit retired employees in a big way, feel most of the people in the group discussing the issue outside Satpal’s shop named ‘Himlaxmi’. But one person seems to differ, asking how the government will generate resources for it. There are about 2.5 lakh government employees in the state, and out of them 1.5 lakh are covered under the New Pension Scheme.

    There have been protests earlier by employees’ associations against the new scheme in Shimla, Mandi, Kangra and Solan.

    The old pension scheme, under which the entire pension amount was given by the government, was discontinued in the country from April 1, 2004. According to the new scheme, employees contribute 10 per cent of their basic salary towards pension while the state government contributes 14 per cent.

  • 8:56 AM IST

    Himachal Assembly Election 2022: Just ahead polls in Himachal, higher reaches wrap in blanket of snow

    Less than 24 hours before the Assembly polls in Himachal Pradesh, the higher reaches of the state on Thursday were wrapped in a thick blanket of snow, while the lower hills were lashed by rain, bringing the temperature down by several notches.

