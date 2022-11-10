Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE: Four Top Gujarat BJP Leaders, Including Rupani and Nitin Patel, Not to Fight Polls

Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE: Follow India.com for all latest updates, voting details, political information about the upcoming assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.

Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE: Former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani and ex-deputy CM Nitin Patel, both senior leaders of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Wednesday night announced they will not fight the next month’s Assembly elections. Two other senior BJP leaders, Bhupendrasinh Chudasama and Pradeepsinh Jadeja — who were ministers in the Rupani cabinet — also announced they will not seek tickets for the polls to be held on December 1 and 5. Their statements come at a time when the central Parliament Board of BJP has convened the meeting to finalise the names of candidates in Delhi under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Meanwhile, the hill state of Himachal Pradesh is all set to go to polls on Saturday (November 12).

