LIVE Himachal Pradesh Election: Ahead of Polls, 36,008 People Cast Postal Ballot in Hill State

Himachal Assembly Election LIVE: With just a few days remaining ahead of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly election, a total of 36,008 votes were casted through postal ballots. This includes 29,433 people of 80 plus age, 5,997 persons with disabilities and 578 essential services voters, a poll official said. The 68-member assembly of Himachal Pradesh will go to polls on November 12 and the counting of ballots on December 8. The tenure of Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly is scheduled to end on 8 January 2023. The previous assembly elections were held in November 2017. After the election, BJP formed the state government, with Jai Ram Thakur becoming Chief Minister.

  • 9:53 AM IST

    Himachal Assembly Election LIVE: Uttarakhand CM Dhami will hold a campaign in Himachal today. He will start from Targhar Mall Road in Shimla and meet public from Targhar to Shere Punjab via Mall Road.

  • 8:35 AM IST

    Himachal Assembly Election LIVE: 36,008 people cast postal ballot in Himachal

    In Chamba district 1,298; in Kangra 6,428; in Lahaul and Spiti 246; in Kullu 2,632; in Mandi 9,382; in Hamirpur 2,533; in Una 2,290; in Bilaspur 2,911; in Solan 1,916; in Sirmaur 1,513; in Shimla 4,536 and in Kinnaur district 323 voters have cast their votes through postal ballots till date.

  • 8:26 AM IST

    Himachal Assembly Election LIVE: Incumbent CM Thakur said the Congress may be banking on Himachal’s “rivaj” (convention) but people have made up their mind to break from tradition this time – and bring back the Bharatiya Janata Party to accelerate development.

  • 8:24 AM IST

    Himachal Assembly Election LIVE: Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday made light of the Himachal Pradesh “convention” of electing a new party ever assembly poll and predicted that the BJP was set to be in government in the state over the next 25 years.

