live

LIVE | Himachal Election: ‘Pehle Matdaan, Phir Jalpaan’, Says CM Jairam As He Urges People To Vote In Huge Numbers

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election LIVE Updates: More than 55 lakh voters will vote the 68 assembly constituencies in Himachal Pradesh today. The hill state has so far seen a bipolar contest between the BJP and Congress. However, this time AAP's entry could make the contest triangular in some assembly segments.

Updated: November 12, 2022 10:16 AM IST

By Analiza Pathak | Edited by Analiza Pathak

HIMACHAL PRADESH LEGISLATIVE ASSEMBLY ELECTION 2022 LIVE VOTING UPDATES
HIMACHAL PRADESH LEGISLATIVE ASSEMBLY ELECTION 2022 LIVE VOTING UPDATES

Himachal Election 2022 LIVE Voating : All eyes are on ballots and voting machines where the fate of candidates from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, AAP, and other parties will be sealed today, Saturday. More than 55 lakh voters in the hill state will vote for 412 candidates in 68 constituencies across the state today. There are 24 women candidates in the fray this time, against 19 in 2017 and 34 in the 2012 assembly polls. The voting is scheduled from 8 am to 5 pm across 7,884 polling stations, including 7,235 in rural areas and 646 in urban pockets of the state.  Of these, 789 are vulnerable booths and 397 critical ones. The EC has also set up its highest booth in Tashigang, Kaza in Spiti area of Lahaul Spiti district at a height of 15,256 feet that would cater to 52 voters. The ruling BJP is hoping for an encore on the back of its development agenda, while the opposition Congress is urging voters to go by the four-decade old tradition of voting out incumbents in Himachal Pradesh which goes to poll on Saturday.

Also Read:

HIMACHAL PRADESH LEGISLATIVE ASSEMBLY ELECTION 2022 LIVE VOTING UPDATES

Live Updates

  • 10:15 AM IST

    Himachal Election LIVE: Former Himachal Pradesh CM Prem Kumar Dhumal, his son & Union Minister Anurag Thakur and their family cast their votes

  • 9:49 AM IST

    Himachal Election LIVE: ‘Himachal Will Vote for ‘Har Ghar Laxmi’, Says Rahul Gandhi

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is currently on the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ in Maharashtra took to Twitter to urge voters to show up in large numbers. “Himachal will vote for OPS, Himachal will vote for employment,” he said in a tweet in Hindi.

    “Himachal will vote for ‘Har Ghar Laxmi’. Come, vote in large numbers, and make your valuable contribution for the progress and prosperous future of Himachal.”

  • 9:39 AM IST

    Himachal Election LIVE: Himachal Pradesh Congress chief Pratibha Singh and her son, party MLA Vikramaditya Singh offer prayers at Shani Mandir in Shimla

  • 9:26 AM IST

    Himachal Election LIVE: Jairam Thakur Asks Voters to Turn Out in Big Numbers to Help Build ‘Prosperous Himachal’

    Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Saturday urged voters to come out in big numbers and enthusiastically participate in the “festival of democracy”. He said every vote will help build a prosperous Himachal Pradesh.

  • 8:58 AM IST

    Himachal Election LIVE: CM Jairam Thakur, his wife Sadhana Thakur & daughters Chandrika Thakur & Priyanka Thakur, offer prayers in Mandi

  • 8:56 AM IST

    Himachal Election LIVE: CM Jairam Thakur, His Family Cast Their Votes In Himachal Polls

    “There is excitement. We are happy and relaxed. Mandi has always supported (CM Jairam Thakur). People must have seen the development that happened and they will definitely vote for BJP,” Chandrika Thakur, daughter of CM Jairam Thakur

  • 8:52 AM IST

    Himachal Election LIVE: Amit Shah urges ‘mothers, sisters and youth’ to vote in max number

  • 8:44 AM IST

    Himachal Election LIVE: Voters know who has worked and who has to be brought forward, Says Congress chief

    I don’t think there is anything like that. As far as voters are concerned, majority of them see who has worked & who has to be brought forward: Pratibha Singh, Himachal Congress chief when asked if she thinks there is anti-incumbency in the state

  • 8:42 AM IST

    Himachal Election LIVE: Voting should be taken as a responsibility, says a voter from Shimla

    “Voting should be taken more as a responsibility; today’s generation takes it very lightly. There should be more progress & more facilities should be given in rural areas,” said a voter from Shimla.

  • 8:35 AM IST

    Himachal Election LIVE: CM Jairam Thakur expresses confidence of forming govt again in Himachal

    “I am happy that the campaign completed in a good atmosphere. People of Himachal cooperated. I thank the people of Himachal for this. I urge all voters to cast their vote today so that we can further strengthen democracy,” said Himachal CM Jairam Thakur.

    “I’m confident that people want to repeat this govt. I have started receiving greeting wishes this morning. I received PM Modi’s message a while ago, he gave me his blessings & best wishes,” he said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: November 12, 2022 6:55 AM IST

Updated Date: November 12, 2022 10:16 AM IST