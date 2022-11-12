live

LIVE | Himachal Election: ‘Pehle Matdaan, Phir Jalpaan’, Says CM Jairam As He Urges People To Vote In Huge Numbers

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election LIVE Updates: More than 55 lakh voters will vote the 68 assembly constituencies in Himachal Pradesh today. The hill state has so far seen a bipolar contest between the BJP and Congress. However, this time AAP's entry could make the contest triangular in some assembly segments.

Himachal Election 2022 LIVE Voating : All eyes are on ballots and voting machines where the fate of candidates from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, AAP, and other parties will be sealed today, Saturday. More than 55 lakh voters in the hill state will vote for 412 candidates in 68 constituencies across the state today. There are 24 women candidates in the fray this time, against 19 in 2017 and 34 in the 2012 assembly polls. The voting is scheduled from 8 am to 5 pm across 7,884 polling stations, including 7,235 in rural areas and 646 in urban pockets of the state. Of these, 789 are vulnerable booths and 397 critical ones. The EC has also set up its highest booth in Tashigang, Kaza in Spiti area of Lahaul Spiti district at a height of 15,256 feet that would cater to 52 voters. The ruling BJP is hoping for an encore on the back of its development agenda, while the opposition Congress is urging voters to go by the four-decade old tradition of voting out incumbents in Himachal Pradesh which goes to poll on Saturday.

