Himachal Pradesh Election Result 2022: Congress to Form Govt in State, Wins 40 Seats Out of 68 as BJP Shrinks to 25

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election Result 2022 Highlights: Counting for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly election concludes. Congress wins 40 seats, BJP gets 25 seats and Independents get 3 seats.

Updated: December 8, 2022 8:21 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Rajashree Seal

Himachal Pradesh Election Result 2022: The hill state on Thursday (December 8, 2022) once again maintained its tradition of not voting any incumbent government to power since 1985. As counting of votes concluded in the evening, the final results as per the election commission revealed that the Congress got an absolute majority in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, winning 40 seats – six over than the half-way mark of 34 in the 68-member House, while the outgoing BJP was reduced to 25. Acknowledging the adverse mandate, outgoing Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, under whose leadership the BJP went into the polls, told the media here: “I respect the people’s mandate and I want to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other Central leadership during last five years. We will stand for the development of the state irrespective of politics. We will also analyse our shortcomings and improve during the next term.” Thakur, who was banking on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s charisma, submitted his resignation to the Governor, who accepted it.

  • 8:21 PM IST

    Updates to this blog ends here after a full day of counting of votes for 68-assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh. Thank You for staying with us!

  • 8:12 PM IST

    Himachal Pradesh Assembly ELection Result LIVE: Congress Wins 40 seats as counting of votes concludes in Himachal

  • 7:11 PM IST

    Himachal Pradesh Election Result 2022 LIVE: Incumbent CM Jai Ram Thakur resigns

  • 7:05 PM IST

    Himachal Pradesh Election Result 2022 LIVE: Results for 64 of 68 assembly seats have officially been declared so far: BJP has won 21 seats, Congress 40 and others 3.

  • 6:37 PM IST

    Himachal Pradesh Election Result 2022: BJP lost the Himachal Pradesh polls by less than 1% vote share, and Congress won with least vote share in the state’s history. But I respect the poll results. Hope Congress elects their CM soon & starts working for the state, said Outgoing CM Jairam Thakur

  • 6:34 PM IST

    Himachal Pradesh Election Result 2022: Congress to form government in Himachal Pradesh

  • 6:05 PM IST

    Himachal Pradesh Election Result 2022 LIVE: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said, “Heartfelt thanks to the people of Himachal Pradesh for this decisive victory. Hearty congratulations to all Congress workers and leaders. Your hard work and dedication are truly behind this victory,” he said in a tweet in Hindi.

  • 6:04 PM IST

    Himachal Pradesh Election Result 2022 LIVE: Himachal Pradesh Congress chief Pratibha Singh congratulated the people of the state for the party’s victory in the state.

    “Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all the people of Himachal and party workers for the huge victory of the Congress in Himachal assembly elections. This is the victory of all of you,” Singh said in a tweet in Hindi.

  • 5:39 PM IST

    Himachal Pradesh Election Result 2022: I have handed over my resignation to the Governor. Will never stop working for the development of people. We need to analyse things. There were some issues that changed the direction of the results. I will go to Delhi if they call us, said Outgoing Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur

  • 5:24 PM IST

    Himachal Pradesh Election Result 2022: “I Thank people of Himachal for affection, support to BJP. We will keep working to fulfil state’s aspirations, raise people’s issues,” tweeted PM Modi

Published Date: December 8, 2022 12:48 PM IST

Updated Date: December 8, 2022 8:21 PM IST