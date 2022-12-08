live

Himachal Pradesh Election Result 2022: Congress to Form Govt in State, Wins 40 Seats Out of 68 as BJP Shrinks to 25

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election Result 2022 Highlights: Counting for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly election concludes. Congress wins 40 seats, BJP gets 25 seats and Independents get 3 seats.

Change in 'Raj' in Himachal: Himachal Poll verdict announced

Himachal Pradesh Election Result 2022: The hill state on Thursday (December 8, 2022) once again maintained its tradition of not voting any incumbent government to power since 1985. As counting of votes concluded in the evening, the final results as per the election commission revealed that the Congress got an absolute majority in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, winning 40 seats – six over than the half-way mark of 34 in the 68-member House, while the outgoing BJP was reduced to 25. Acknowledging the adverse mandate, outgoing Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, under whose leadership the BJP went into the polls, told the media here: “I respect the people’s mandate and I want to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other Central leadership during last five years. We will stand for the development of the state irrespective of politics. We will also analyse our shortcomings and improve during the next term.” Thakur, who was banking on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s charisma, submitted his resignation to the Governor, who accepted it.

Highlights of Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election Result

