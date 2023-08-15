Home

Himachal Pradesh Rains: Several Houses Collapse in Shimla’s Krishna Nagar Area After Landslide, One Dead

On Tuesday, a hill collapsed in Krishna Nagar area in Shimla. According to news agency ANI, around five to seven houses collapsed.

Shimla: Incessant rains continue to wreak havoc in parts of Himachal Pradesh. The state has been witnessing heavy downpours for the past few weeks resulting in damage to buildings and properties. On Tuesday, in another landslide in Shimla, five to seven houses have collapsed in the Krishna Nagar area.

“ITBP, SDRF, district police and all other teams are present at the spot. A lot of rubble is there because the strata that fell from the top fell on the Municipal Corporation clutter house area which is completely collapsed. We were informed by the people that the area has already developed cracks. Around 40-50 people were evacuated but we suspect around 5-10 people to be trapped. Rescue operation is underway,” Himachal Pradesh ADG, Law and Order, Abhishek Trivedi said.

#WATCH | Hill collapsed in Krishna Nagar area in HP’s Shimla. Around five to seven houses collapsed. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/esWoGcjxlB — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2023

#WATCH | Several houses collapsed in Krishna Nagar area in Himachal Pradesh’s Shimla after a landslide took place. Rescue operation underway. (Video Source: Local; confirmed by Police and administration) pic.twitter.com/qdYvR4C4fx — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2023

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has reached the landslide site and took stock of the situation.

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu reaches Krishna Nagar area in Himachal Pradesh’s Shimla. One person died after several houses collapsed due to a landslide in the area. https://t.co/iyudfEbmAK pic.twitter.com/q1AVNDH5oD — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2023

Talking to the news agency ANI, local Councillor and eyewitness Bittu Panna said, “We noticed some cracks in the houses, others also gathered at the spot. We saw that the cracks were increasing and requested the residents to vacate their houses. Suddenly we saw several houses collapse. Nearly 20-25 houses have been vacated and around 50 people have been rescued. and shifted to safe places”

The CM had earlier informed that around 55 people have lost their lives in the calamity. “Around 55 people have lost their lives in the state till now. The death toll might go up. Restoration work is being done on a war footing. We are focusing on rescuing people who have been trapped. Chandigarh-Shimla 4-lane highway along with other arterial roads opened. Main roads have been opened, states roads will take time to be operational,” the chief minister said.

Owing to the heavy downpours in the state, Himachal Pradesh University decided to suspend teaching activities till 19 August. “Teaching activities in Himachal Pradesh University to be suspended till 19th August; University Library to be closed till 20th July, in view of incessant rainfall,” the HPU order said.

Continuous rains have also damaged the number of roads leading to Badrinath, Kedarnath, and Gangotri shrines. The administration has decided to stop the Char Dham Yatra for the next two days.

