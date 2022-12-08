live

Ghumarwin Election Result 2022: Congress’ Rajesh Dharmani Wins | Highlights

Ghumarwin Election Result 2022: Rajesh Dharmani Of Congress Wins

Updated: December 8, 2022 4:55 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

Live | Himanchal Pradesh Election Result Update
Live | Himanchal Pradesh Election Result Update

GHUMARWIN ASSEMBLY ELECTION RESULT 2022:  The counting of votes for the 68-member Assembly in Himachal began at 8 AM amid tight security.  In the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, the total percentage of voters in the Ghumarwin Assembly Constituency was recorded at 73 percent. Ghumarwin comes under the Bilaspur district of Himachal Pradesh State.

Also Read:

Rajesh Dharmani (INC), Rajinder Garg (BJP), Rakesh Chopra (AAP) were key candidates who contested from Ghumarwin constituency in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections along with many other independent candidates. In 2017, Rajinder Garg of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Rajesh Dharmani of the Indian National Congress with a margin of 10435 votes.

Exit polls had predicted a dead heat in Himachal Pradesh, with a range of 24-41 seats for the BJP and 20-40 seats for the Congress. The majority mark is 35 seats. Zee News exit poll has predicted a clear win for BJP this time with Congress as a close second. If BJP retains another term, it will be a historic moment in the electoral history of Himachal Pradesh. Stay tuned to india.com for all the latest news and live updates of Himachal Pradesh election result 2022 and results for this constituency.

HERE ARE THE LIVE UPDATES FOR GHUMARWIN ASSEMBLY ELECTION RESULT 2022:

Live Updates

  • 4:35 PM IST

    Updates to this blog have been closed. Thank you for staying with us.

  • 4:35 PM IST

    Ghumarwin Election Result 2022: Congress’ Rajesh Dharmani wins.

  • 3:37 PM IST

    LIVE Ghumarwin Election Result 2022, HP Result Coverage: Bumbar Thakur from INC has got 29638 votes whereas BJP is leading now, got 30017. There is a nail-biter going on between these two.

  • 2:20 PM IST

    LIVE Ghumarwin Election Result 2022: Rajesh Dharmani is still leading followed by BJP’s Rajinder Garg. There is a slight difference between two. INC: 34019, BJP: 28843.

  • 1:40 PM IST

    LIVE Ghumarwin Election Result 2022, HP Result Coverage: Rajesh Dharmani takes the massive lead from BJP’s Rajinder Garg. INC: 30703 BJP: 25468 AAP: 1488

  • 1:13 PM IST

    LIVE Ghumarwin Election Result 2022: As per the reports, Rajesh Dharmani is on the verge of winning.

  • 12:55 PM IST

    LIVE Ghumarwin Election Result 2022: Rajesh Dharmani is still leading as he got 24003 votes followed by BJP’s Rajinder Garg. Seems like he is holding the advantage as of now. BJP 20157. INC 24003.

  • 11:20 AM IST

    LIVE Ghumarwin Election Result 2022, HP Result Coverage: Stay tuned to this space for the latest and fastest updates.

  • 11:19 AM IST

    LIVE Ghumarwin Election Result 2022, HP Result Coverage: Congress’ Rajesh Dharmani takes the massive lead.

  • 11:11 AM IST

    Ghumarwin Election Result LIVE: Congress’ Rajesh Dharmani is still leading as the contestant got 8820 votes followed by BJP’s Rajinder Garg as he got 6788 votes. Congress takes the massive lead. Note: This data is from the election commission of India.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: December 8, 2022 3:52 PM IST

Updated Date: December 8, 2022 4:55 PM IST