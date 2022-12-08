live

Arki Election Result 2022: Congress Sanjay Awasthi Wins | Highlights

Arki Election Result 2022: Congress' Sanjay Awasthi has registered thumping victory from Himachal's Arki Vidhan Sabha seat.

Arki Election Result LIVE

ARKI ASSEMBLY ELECTION RESULT 2022 Highlights: Congress’ Sanjay Awasthi has registered thumping victory from Himachal’s Arki Vidhan Sabha seat. Sanjay Awasthi (INC), Govind Ram Sharma (BJP), Jeet Ram Sharma (AAP) were key candidates from the Arki constituency. In 2021, Sanjay of the Indian National Congress won the seat by defeating Rattan Singh Pal of the Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of 3219 votes. Arki Assembly constituency falls under the Shimla Lok sabha constituency

Exit polls had predicted a dead heat in Himachal Pradesh, with a range of 24-41 seats for the BJP and 20-40 seats for the Congress. The majority mark is 35 seats. Zee News exit poll has predicted a clear win for BJP this time with Congress as a close second. If BJP retains another term, it will be a historic moment in the electoral history of Himachal Pradesh. Stay tuned to india.com for all the latest news and live updates of Himachal Pradesh election result 2022 and results for this constituency.

Load More