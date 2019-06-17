Live Updates

  • 9:39 AM IST

    All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has also decided to participate in the strike after a doctor at Jai Prakash Narayan Apex Trauma Centre was assaulted in the early hours of Monday.

    “AIIMS has always been on the forefront in the fight against violence on doctors and in expressing its solidarity on all such untoward instances either in the institute or elsewhere across the country,” read a press release by the Resident Doctor’s Association of AIIMS.
  • 9:08 AM IST

  • 9:07 AM IST

    All Tripura Government Doctors’ Association and IMA Tripura have stopped providing all OPD services for 24 hours, today, as a mark of protest against recent violence against doctors in West Bengal, said Dr S Debbarma, General Secy, IMA Tripura Unit

New Delhi: As the Indian Medical Association (IMA) went on an all-India strike today, hospital services have come to a halt after the withdrawal of non-essential services.

The announcement of the strike came a day after the Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan asked states to consider enacting specific legislation for protecting doctors and medical professionals from any form of violence.

All non-essential services, including outdoor patient department (OPD) services, stand crippled for 24 hours from 6 AM on Monday to 6 AM on Tuesday.

The apex body has demanded a comprehensive central law to deal with violence on doctors and healthcare staff in hospitals.

“Healthcare violence has its origin in high expectations, lack of infrastructure and inadequate human resources. Issues of medical profession involving a doctor-patient relationship, effective communication regarding the nature of illness and professional counselling play a part as well,” said IMA in a statement.

“The IMA expects the Government of India to provide for each of these components,” the statement read.