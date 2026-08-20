Live-in relationship akin to marriage, parents can’t interfere: Delhi HC issues key ruling

The court said marriage between consenting adults is recognised regardless of caste, creed, colour, religion or faith. It noted that allowing social attitudes and prejudices to restrict such personal choices would interfere with an individual's fundamental rights and identity.

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(PTI/File)

The Delhi High Court has ruled that consenting adults in a live-in relationship have the right to choose their partner and live together without interference from their families or others. Justice Saurabh Banerjee passed the order on August 13 while hearing a plea filed by a live-in couple who said they were facing threats from the woman’s family. The court directed the police to provide protection to the couple.

The couple, who are in their 30s, told the court that they had been living together for some time and planned to get married. However, they alleged that the woman’s father and brother were unhappy with the relationship and had repeatedly threatened them with violence.

The couple said they had approached the local Station House Officer (SHO) for help, but no action was taken.

‘Nobody has the right to interfere’

The High Court said that two consenting adults have the freedom to decide whom they want to live with and that their parents, relatives or friends cannot interfere with that choice or threaten their safety.

“Since the petitioners have willingly, consensually and with utmost responsibility chosen to enter into a live-in relationship with each other, nobody, be it their parents/ relatives/ friends, have a right and/ or authority to cause any hinderance and/ or interfere with their choice thereof, much less threaten their life and/ or liberty,” the court said.

The judge also observed that although the couple was not legally married, their live-in relationship was “akin to marriage” because both were consenting adults.

“The petitioners herein are though in a live-in relationship, are not legally married to each, however, being consenting adults, the same is akin to marriage,” the court stated.

Court cites constitutional rights

The court said marriage between consenting adults is recognised regardless of caste, creed, colour, religion or faith. It noted that allowing social attitudes and prejudices to restrict such personal choices would interfere with an individual’s fundamental rights and identity.

The court also referred to previous Supreme Court judgments, which have recognised that adults have the right to live with a person of their choice even when they are not married.

The High Court further pointed out that the legal system has recognised live-in relationships in certain circumstances, including through the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005.

The court’s order reinforces the principle that consenting adults have the freedom to choose their partners and decide where and with whom they wish to live, without threats or coercion from family members or society.

(with PTI input)