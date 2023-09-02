Home

Live-In Relationships A “Brutish Concept”, Cannot Provide Stability And Security Of Marriages: Allahabad High Court

Justice Siddharth of Allahabad High Court, in a recent order, has slammed Live-In Relationships and has said that this concept is no where close to the institution of marriage and cannot provide the stability and security that comes from a marriage.

New Delhi: Allahabad High Court, on Tuesday granted bail to a man who was accused of raping his live-in partner. In this order, Justice Siddharth of the Allahabad High Court has slammed the concept of Live-in relationships and comparing it to the institution of marriage, the Court has said that live-in relationships is a ‘brutish concept’, it will never be able to provide the stability, security of a marriage and it is a systematic design to destroy the institution of marriage in India. Apart from this, Justice Siddharth has also remarked that the films and TV serials are also playing a crucial role in encouraging live-in relationships in real life by making them look extremely attractive. Read more to see what all Allahabad High Court has said about Live-In Relationships..

In the case order, Allahabad High Court has said, “the security, social acceptance, progress and stability which the institution of marriage provides to a person is never provided by live-in relationships, Live-in relationship shall only be considered as normal after the institution of marriage becomes obsolete in this country.” The order also states, ” The brutish concept of changing partner in every season cannot be considered to be hallmark of a stable and healthy society. The security and stability which the institution of marriage provides to an individual’s life cannot be expected from live-in-relationship.” The court has also mentioned that the children born from such relationships also face a lot of problems in their life.

Live-In Relationships Destroying The Institution Of Marriage, Says Allahabad HC

In its order, Allahabad High Court has also said, “We are proceedings to create great problem for us in future. There is systematic design to destroy the institution of marriage in this country and destablize the society and hinder the progress of our country. The films and the T.V serials being aired are contributing to eradicate of institution of marriage. The infidelity to a partner in married relationship and having free live-in-relationship are being shown as sign of progressive society. The youth gets attracted to such philosophy being advanced unaware of the long term consequences. A person not having cordial family relationship cannot contribute to the progress of the nation. He/she is having no anchor in life to bank upon. Hopping from one relationship to other does not leads to any fulfilling existence.”

‘Females Have Difficulties In Finding The Right Partner After Live-In Relationships’

The Court has also said that women who have broken up from a live-in relationship, find it very difficult to face the society as the middle-class society ‘does not look upon such separated females as normal’. Quoting the Allahabad High Court order, ‘The family members of such female live-in partner desperately try that their daughter/sister gets married to her male live-in partner. While it is not difficult to find another female livein-partner or wife for the male counterpart of live-in-relationship, it is very difficult for female partner to find a male partner for marriage and the social middle class norms, irrespective of religion of the female partner, militate against her efforts to regain her social status. They do consider a female coming out of such relationship as normal being. Exception apart, no family willingly accepts such a female as their family member.’

What Was The Case Filed In Court?

The order about Live-In Relationships destroying the institution of marriage in India was given in a case where a man has been given bail by the court; he was accused by his live-in partner of rape on the false promise of marriage for one year of live-in relationship with him. When the victim became pregnant, her partner gave her medicine to abort her baby and also made an incriminating video of the victim and on that basis, threatened her and committed the offence of rape. Deeming the allegation by the victim baseless and in vain, the Court has said, ‘On the face of it the relationship of live-in sounds very attractive and lures the youth but as the time passes and middle class social morality / norms start staring in their face, such couples gradually, realize that their relationship has not social sanction and it cannot continue for life.’

