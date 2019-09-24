Live Updates

    Bilateral Meet LIVE: Addressing the UN Assembly, US President Trump said, “My administration is also pursuing the hope of a brighter future in Afghanistan. Unfortunately, Taliban has continued their savage attacks. We’ll continue to work with our coalition of Afghan partners to stamp out terrorism. We’ll never stop working to make peace a reality.”

    Bilateral Meet LIVE: The First Secretary of India’s Permanent Mission to UN in Geneva Senthil Kumar talked about the ethnic minorities in Pakistan occupied J&K, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and Sindh. He was quoted by news agency ANI as saying, “Any rhetoric by Pak will not divert international attention from Pak’s persecution&elimination of religious and ethnic minorities- be it Christians, Sikhs, Shias, Ahmadiyas and Hindus.”

    Bilateral Meet LIVE: US President Donald Trump addresses the UN General Assembly ahead of the bilateral meeting between Indian PM Modi and US President Trump.
New Delhi: A bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump is set to take place on Tuesday on the sidelines of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly. This meeting takes place just two days after both the leaders addressed a mega Indian community event in Houston.

The bilateral meeting was scheduled to take place on September 24 at 12:15 PM local time (9:45 pm IST) in the UN Headquarters, after Trump addresses the UN General Debate from the iconic General Assembly hall.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently in New York in his second leg of week-long US tour. After the bilateral meeting, PM Modi will address the 74th UNGA session on September 27 where Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to rake up the Kashmir issue.

Notably, tensions between Indian and Pakistan have increased in the wake of the revocation of Article 370 which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.