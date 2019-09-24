













New Delhi: A bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump is set to take place on Tuesday on the sidelines of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly. This meeting takes place just two days after both the leaders addressed a mega Indian community event in Houston.

The bilateral meeting was scheduled to take place on September 24 at 12:15 PM local time (9:45 pm IST) in the UN Headquarters, after Trump addresses the UN General Debate from the iconic General Assembly hall.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently in New York in his second leg of week-long US tour. After the bilateral meeting, PM Modi will address the 74th UNGA session on September 27 where Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to rake up the Kashmir issue.

Notably, tensions between Indian and Pakistan have increased in the wake of the revocation of Article 370 which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.