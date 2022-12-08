live

Himachal Election Result 2022 Updates: BJP Wins Jogindernagar, Dharampur, Mandi, Balh (SC), Sarkaghat

Himachal Election Result 2022: BJP has won Dharampur, Jogindernagar, Dharampur, Mandi, Balh (SC) and Sarkaghat  Assembly seats.

Updated: December 8, 2022 4:22 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Snigdha Choudhury

Himachal Election Result 2022 LIVE: Jogindernagar, Dharampur, Mandi, Balh (SC) - Counting Updates Here

Himachal Election Result 2022 Updates: The BJP has won Dharampur, Jogindernagar, Dharampur, Mandi, Balh (SC) and Sarkaghat  Assembly seats. Jogindernagar, Dharampur, Mandi, Balh (SC), Sarkaghat saw a close contest between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The counting of votes for Jogindernagar, Dharampur, Mandi, Balh (SC), Sarkaghat Assembly seats began at 8 am today. Stay tuned to India.com for all updates related to Himachal Election Result 2022 counting, winners list and other details.

Live Updates

  • 4:22 PM IST

    Updates to this live blog have ended.

  • 4:20 PM IST

    LIVE Balh Himachal Election Result 2022: BJP’s Inder Singh wins Balh assembly seat

  • 3:43 PM IST

    LIVE Mandi Himachal Election Result 2022: BJP’s Anil Sharma wins Mandi

  • 3:39 PM IST

    LIVE Jogindernagar Himachal Election Result 2022: BJP’s Prakash Prem Kumar Wins

  • 1:03 PM IST

    LIVE Dharampur Himachal Election Result 2022: BJP’s Arvin Chhotubhai Patel wins Dharampur assembly seat.

  • 11:42 AM IST

    LIVE Sarkaghat Himachal Election Result 2022: BJP’s Dalip Thakur wins

  • 9:42 AM IST

    LIVE Mandi Himachal Election Result: BJP’s Anil Sharma leads from Mandi | BJP’s Anil Sharma is leading from Mandi Assembly seat.

  • 9:17 AM IST

    LIVE Himachal Election Result: Congress takes lead, BJP close 2nd

    BJP – 30

    Congress – 31

  • 9:16 AM IST

    LIVE Himachal Pradesh Election Result: Close contest between BJP, Congress

    BJP – 30

    Congress – 30

  • 9:12 AM IST

    LIVE Dharampur Himachal Election Result 2022: BJP leads in Dharampur | BJP’s Rajat Thakur is leading from Dharampur.

