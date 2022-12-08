Junagadh, Visavadar, Keshod, Mangrol (Junagadh), Somnath Gujarat Election Result 2022 Highlights | Winners List

Top Recommended Stories
Gujarat Assembly Polls 2022: Hardik Patel - who switched over from the Congress party to the BJP in June -resgitered a massive from Viramgam seat.
Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: The BJP on Thursday, registered a record victory in Gujarat, one of its bastions where it had lost a few layers of its sheen in 2017. The BJP swept the Gujarat polls, leading in a record-breaking 157 seats in the 182-member Assembly. The counting of the two-phased Gujarat Assembly elections election, which was on December 1 and 5 across 33 districts of the BJP-ruled state started at 8 AM. The counting was conducted at 37 counting centres covering the 182 Assembly seats.
