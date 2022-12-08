live

Junagadh, Visavadar, Keshod, Mangrol (Junagadh), Somnath Gujarat Election Result 2022 Highlights | Winners List

Gujarat Assembly Polls 2022: Hardik Patel - who switched over from the Congress party to the BJP in June -resgitered a massive from Viramgam seat.

Updated: December 8, 2022 5:28 PM IST

By Victor Dasgupta | Edited by Victor Dasgupta

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: The BJP on Thursday, registered a record victory in Gujarat, one of its bastions where it had lost a few layers of its sheen in 2017. The BJP swept the Gujarat polls, leading in a record-breaking 157 seats in the 182-member Assembly. The counting of the two-phased Gujarat Assembly elections election, which was on December 1 and 5 across 33 districts of the BJP-ruled state started at 8 AM. The counting was conducted at 37 counting centres covering the 182 Assembly seats.

Live Updates

  • 2:18 PM IST

    Gujarat Election Result 2022:

    Junagadh: BJP Wins

    Visavadar: AAP Wins

    Keshod: BJP Wins

    Mangrol (Junagadh): BJP Wins

    Somnath: BJP Wins

  • 12:25 PM IST

    Gujarat Election Result 2022: BJP’s vote share crossed 54 per cent in Gujarat, while Congress’s vote share dropped to only 27 per cent, as per the latest trends.

  • 12:17 PM IST

    Gujarat Election Result 2022: The Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) chief ministerial candidate, Isudan Gadhvi, who was leading from the Khambaliya seat so far, is now trailing.

  • 11:35 AM IST

    Gujarat Election Result 2022 LIVE COUNTING: CM Bhupendra Patel Wins From Ghatlodia

  • 11:11 AM IST

    Here are the latest trends in Gujarat.

    Bharatiya Janata Party – 152

    Aam Aadmi Party – 7

    Indian National Congress – 17

    Independent – 5

    Samajwadi Party – 1

    (Election Commission inputs)

  • 10:54 AM IST

    Gujarat Election Result 2022: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is currently leading on over 150 seats and is eyeing a big win in the state.

  • 10:37 AM IST

    Junagadh: BJP Leading

    Visavadar: BJP Leading

    Keshod: BJP Leading

    Mangrol (Junagadh): BJP Leading

    Somnath: Congress Leading

  • 10:24 AM IST

    Gujarat Election Result 2022: The Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Gujarat chief minister candidate, Isudan Gadhvi, is leading from the Khambaliya seat.

  • 9:53 AM IST

    Gujarat Election Result 2022: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has grabbed over 50 per cent of the total votes polled in the Gujarat Assembly election 2022. Congress’s vote share stood at to 26.8%.

    BJP – 52.8%

    Congress – 26.8%

    AAP – 14%

    (ECI figures)

  • 9:38 AM IST

    Gujarat Election Result 2022: Congress’s Jignesh Mevani is leading from the Vadgam seat in the Gujarat Assembly election results.

Published Date: December 8, 2022 9:43 AM IST

