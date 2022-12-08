live

Gujarat Election Result 2022 HIGHLIGHTS: Jamnagar Rural, Jamnagar North, Jamnagar South, Kalavad (SC), Jamjodhpur | Winners List

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: Polling in Gujarat happened in two phases on December 1 and 5. Voter turnout stood at 66.31 per cent, lower than the 71.28 per cent recorded in the 2017 Assembly elections.

Updated: December 8, 2022 5:35 PM IST

By Victor Dasgupta | Edited by Victor Dasgupta

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022
Gujarat Assembly Election 2022

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: The BJP claimed a massive victory in Gujarat on Thursday with the Congress and the AAP taking the 2nd and the 3rd position in the state, respectively. The counting was held at 37 counting centres across Gujarat, and a three-tier security arrangement will be in place for the counting process. Moreover, the entire counting process will be videotaped. The two-phase Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 was concluded on December 5. The first phase of the Gujarat Election 2022 polling was held on 1 December and the second phase took place on 5 December. The counting of votes will commence at 8 AM sharp.

Also Read:

Updates to this blog have been closed. Thanks for Staying with us.

Live Updates

  • 4:10 PM IST

    Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 Results

    Jamnagar Rural: BJP Wins

    Jamnagar North: BJP WINS

    Jamnagar South: BJP Wins

    Kalavad (SC): BJP Wins

    Jamjodhpur: AAP Wins

  • 12:25 PM IST

    Gujarat Election Result 2022: BJP’s vote share crossed 54 per cent in Gujarat, while Congress’s vote share dropped to only 27 per cent, as per the latest trends.

  • 12:17 PM IST

    Gujarat Election Result 2022: The Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) chief ministerial candidate, Isudan Gadhvi, who was leading from the Khambaliya seat so far, is now trailing.

  • 11:34 AM IST

    Gujarat Election Result 2022 LIVE COUNTING: CM Bhupendra Patel Wins From Ghatlodia

  • 11:11 AM IST

    Here are the latest trends in Gujarat.

    Bharatiya Janata Party – 152

    Aam Aadmi Party – 7

    Indian National Congress – 17

    Independent – 5

    Samajwadi Party – 1

    (Election Commission inputs)

  • 10:54 AM IST

    Gujarat Election Result 2022: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is currently leading on over 150 seats and is eyeing a big win in the state.

  • 10:28 AM IST

    Gujarat Assembly Election 2022:

    Kalavad (SC): BJP Leading

    Jamnagar Rural: BJP Leading

    Jamnagar North: AAP Leading

    Jamnagar South: BJP Leading

    Jamjodhpur: BJP Leading

  • 10:24 AM IST

    Gujarat Election Result 2022: The Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Gujarat chief minister candidate, Isudan Gadhvi, is leading from the Khambaliya seat.

  • 9:53 AM IST

    Gujarat Election Result 2022: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has grabbed over 50 per cent of the total votes polled in the Gujarat Assembly election 2022. Congress’s vote share stood at to 26.8%.

    BJP – 52.8%

    Congress – 26.8%

    AAP – 14%

    (ECI figures)

  • 9:38 AM IST

    Gujarat Election Result 2022: Congress’s Jignesh Mevani is leading from the Vadgam seat in the Gujarat Assembly election results.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: December 8, 2022 9:58 AM IST

Updated Date: December 8, 2022 5:35 PM IST