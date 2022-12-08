live

Gujarat Election Result 2022 HIGHLIGHTS: Jamnagar Rural, Jamnagar North, Jamnagar South, Kalavad (SC), Jamjodhpur | Winners List

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: Polling in Gujarat happened in two phases on December 1 and 5. Voter turnout stood at 66.31 per cent, lower than the 71.28 per cent recorded in the 2017 Assembly elections.

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: The BJP claimed a massive victory in Gujarat on Thursday with the Congress and the AAP taking the 2nd and the 3rd position in the state, respectively. The counting was held at 37 counting centres across Gujarat, and a three-tier security arrangement will be in place for the counting process. Moreover, the entire counting process will be videotaped. The two-phase Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 was concluded on December 5. The first phase of the Gujarat Election 2022 polling was held on 1 December and the second phase took place on 5 December. The counting of votes will commence at 8 AM sharp.

Updates to this blog have been closed. Thanks for Staying with us.

