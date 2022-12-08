Top Recommended Stories
Himachal Election Result 2022: Congress Wins Kasumpati, Shimla, Shimla Rural, Jubbal-Kotkhai, And Rampur (SC)
The hill state voted for 68 Assembly seats on November 12. The BJP and the Congress are contesting on all 68 Assembly constituencies, while the AAP has fielded 67 candidates.
All eyes are on Himachal Pradesh as the hill state is all set to get a new government as the counting of votes begins today. The state assembly has 68 seats where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is eyeing a comeback while Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is trying its luck for the first time. Meanwhile, Congress is looking to return to the helm with a promise of restoring the old pension scheme among others. The BJP won 44 of the 68 Assembly seats in 2017.
Zee news exit poll has predicted a win for Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP).
Congress candidates
Kasumpati: Anirudh Singh – WINS
Shimla: Harish Janartha – WINS
Shimla Rural: Vikramaditya Singh – WINS
Jubbal-Kotkhai: Rohit Thakur – WINS
Rampur (SC): Nand Lal – WINS
BJP Candidates
Kasumpati: Vijay Jyoti
Shimla: Suresh Bhardwaj
Shimla Rural: Ravi Kumar Mehta
Jubbal-Kotkhai: Narinder Bragta
Rampur (SC): Kaul Singh
AAP Candidates
Kasumpati: Dr Rajesh Chanana
Shimla: Chaman Rakesh
Shimla Rural: Prem Kumar
Jubbal-Kotkhai: Shrikant Chauhan
Rampur (SC): Uday Singh
