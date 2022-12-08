live

Himachal Election Result 2022: Congress Wins Kasumpati, Shimla, Shimla Rural, Jubbal-Kotkhai, And Rampur (SC)

The hill state voted for 68 Assembly seats on November 12. The BJP and the Congress are contesting on all 68 Assembly constituencies, while the AAP has fielded 67 candidates.

LIVE COUNTING: Kasumpati, Shimla, Shimla Rural, Jubbal-Kotkhai, Rampur (SC) Himachal Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Underway

All eyes are on Himachal Pradesh as the hill state is all set to get a new government as the counting of votes begins today. The state assembly has 68 seats where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is eyeing a comeback while Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is trying its luck for the first time. Meanwhile, Congress is looking to return to the helm with a promise of restoring the old pension scheme among others. The BJP won 44 of the 68 Assembly seats in 2017.



Zee news exit poll has predicted a win for Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP).

Congress candidates

Kasumpati: Anirudh Singh – WINS

Shimla: Harish Janartha – WINS

Shimla Rural: Vikramaditya Singh – WINS

Jubbal-Kotkhai: Rohit Thakur – WINS

Rampur (SC): Nand Lal – WINS

BJP Candidates

Kasumpati: Vijay Jyoti

Shimla: Suresh Bhardwaj

Shimla Rural: Ravi Kumar Mehta

Jubbal-Kotkhai: Narinder Bragta

Rampur (SC): Kaul Singh

AAP Candidates

Kasumpati: Dr Rajesh Chanana

Shimla: Chaman Rakesh

Shimla Rural: Prem Kumar

Jubbal-Kotkhai: Shrikant Chauhan

Rampur (SC): Uday Singh

