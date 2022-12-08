live

Gujarat Election Result 2022 HIGHLIGHTS: Khambhaliya, Dwarka, Porbandar, Kutiyana, Manavadar | Winners List

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: Polling in Gujarat happened in two phases on December 1 and 5. Voter turnout stood at 66.31 per cent, lower than the 71.28 per cent recorded in the 2017 Assembly elections.

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday swept the Gujarat polls winning in a record-breaking 157 seats in the 182-member Assembly. While the AAP has made considerable gains in the state. However, it was the worst performance by Congress which failed to capitalise on the gains it had made in the 2017 polls.

The Counting of votes for the Gujarat Assembly elections was held on December 8. The counting of votes stated at 8 am at 37 counting centres covering the 182 Assembly seats. The Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 was held in two phases on December 1 and 5 across 33 districts of the BJP-ruled state. While the contest in Gujarat has traditionally been between the BJP and Congress, it was three-cornered this time around with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) entering the poll arena.

Updates to this blog have been closed.

