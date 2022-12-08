live

Gujarat Election Result 2022 HIGHLIGHTS: Khambhaliya, Dwarka, Porbandar, Kutiyana, Manavadar | Winners List

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: Polling in Gujarat happened in two phases on December 1 and 5. Voter turnout stood at 66.31 per cent, lower than the 71.28 per cent recorded in the 2017 Assembly elections.

Updated: December 8, 2022 5:37 PM IST

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022
Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday swept the Gujarat polls winning in a record-breaking 157 seats in the 182-member Assembly. While the AAP has made considerable gains in the state. However, it was the worst performance by Congress which failed to capitalise on the gains it had made in the 2017 polls.

The Counting of votes for the Gujarat Assembly elections was held on December 8. The counting of votes stated at 8 am at 37 counting centres covering the 182 Assembly seats. The Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 was held in two phases on December 1 and 5 across 33 districts of the BJP-ruled state. While the contest in Gujarat has traditionally been between the BJP and Congress, it was three-cornered this time around with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) entering the poll arena.

  • 2:53 PM IST

    Khambhaliya: BJP Wins

    Dwarka: BJP Wins

    Porbandar: Congress Wins

    Kutiyana: Others

    Manavadar: Congress Wins

  • 12:25 PM IST

    Gujarat Election Result 2022: BJP’s vote share crossed 54 per cent in Gujarat, while Congress’s vote share dropped to only 27 per cent, as per the latest trends.

  • 12:17 PM IST

    Gujarat Election Result 2022: The Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) chief ministerial candidate, Isudan Gadhvi, who was leading from the Khambaliya seat so far, is now trailing.

  • 11:35 AM IST

    Gujarat Election Result 2022 LIVE COUNTING: CM Bhupendra Patel Wins From Ghatlodia

  • 11:11 AM IST

    Here are the latest trends in Gujarat.

    Bharatiya Janata Party – 152

    Aam Aadmi Party – 7

    Indian National Congress – 17

    Independent – 5

    Samajwadi Party – 1

    (Election Commission inputs)

  • 10:54 AM IST

    Gujarat Election Result 2022: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is currently leading on over 150 seats and is eyeing a big win in the state.

  • 10:32 AM IST

    Khambhaliya: AAP Leading

    Dwarka: Congress Leading

    Porbandar: Congress Leading

    Kutiyana: Others

    Manavadar: BJP Leading

  • 10:24 AM IST

    Gujarat Election Result 2022: The Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Gujarat chief minister candidate, Isudan Gadhvi, is leading from the Khambaliya seat.

  • 9:53 AM IST

    Gujarat Election Result 2022: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has grabbed over 50 per cent of the total votes polled in the Gujarat Assembly election 2022. Congress’s vote share stood at to 26.8%.

    BJP – 52.8%

    Congress – 26.8%

    AAP – 14%

    (ECI figures)

  • 9:38 AM IST

    Gujarat Election Result 2022: Congress’s Jignesh Mevani is leading from the Vadgam seat in the Gujarat Assembly election results.

Published Date: December 8, 2022 9:58 AM IST

Updated Date: December 8, 2022 5:37 PM IST