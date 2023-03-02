LIVE| Mandaibazar, Takarjala, Pratapgarh, Badharghat, Kamalasagar, Bishalgarh, Golaghati, Charilam, Boxanagar Tripura Election Result 2023: Counting Of Votes To Begin At 8 AM

Home

LIVE| Mandaibazar, Takarjala, Pratapgarh, Badharghat, Kamalasagar Tripura Election Result 2023: Counting Of Votes To Begin At 8 AM

Tripura Assembly Election Result 2023: With the Zee News exit polls predicting a win for BJP, will the party come to power again? stay tuned to find out.

Tripura Assembly Election Result 2023: Tripura is abuzz with political fervour with a curiosity to know who will form the government this year. The counting of votes for Mandaibazar, Takarjala, Pratapgarh, Badharghat, Kamalasagar, Bishalgarh, Golaghati, Charilam, Boxanagar will begin at 8 am today amid tight security. The ZeeNews-Matrize exit poll, predicted BJP and its ally would win 29-36 seats in Tripura, while the Left-Congress would get between 13-21 seats, and Tipra Motha Party would get between 11-16. The state recorded a voter turnout of 89.90 percent with most seats witnessing a triangular contest among the BJP, Left-Congress alliance and the Tipra Motha. Will BJP be able to retain its seat?

Stay tuned for all latest updates Tripura Assembly Election Result. Will BJP retain its seat?

