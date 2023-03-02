Top Recommended Stories

  LIVE| Mandaibazar, Takarjala, Pratapgarh, Badharghat, Kamalasagar Tripura Election Result 2023: Counting Of Votes To Begin At 8 AM
LIVE| Mandaibazar, Takarjala, Pratapgarh, Badharghat, Kamalasagar Tripura Election Result 2023: Counting Of Votes To Begin At 8 AM

Tripura Assembly Election Result 2023: With the Zee News exit polls predicting a win for BJP, will the party come to power again? stay tuned to find out.

Published: March 2, 2023 7:33 AM IST

Tripura Assembly Election Result 2023: Counting Of Votes To Begin At 8 AM
LIVE| Mandaibazar, Takarjala, Pratapgarh, Badharghat, Kamalasagar, Bishalgarh, Golaghati, Charilam, Boxanagar Tripura Election Result 2023: Counting Of Votes To Begin At 8 AM

Tripura Assembly Election Result 2023: Tripura is abuzz with political fervour with a curiosity to know who will form the government this year. The counting of votes for Mandaibazar, Takarjala, Pratapgarh, Badharghat, Kamalasagar, Bishalgarh, Golaghati, Charilam, Boxanagar will begin at 8 am today amid tight security. The ZeeNews-Matrize exit poll, predicted BJP and its ally would win 29-36 seats in Tripura, while the Left-Congress would get between 13-21 seats, and Tipra Motha Party would get between 11-16. The state recorded a voter turnout of 89.90 percent with most seats witnessing a triangular contest among the BJP, Left-Congress alliance and the Tipra Motha. Will BJP be able to retain its seat?

Stay tuned for all latest updates Tripura Assembly Election Result. Will BJP retain its seat? 

Live Updates

  • 7:25 AM IST

    LIVE| Tripura Assembly Election Result 2023: There are 259 competing candidates from various political parties. The regional party of Tipra Motha, BJP-IPFT and the Left Front-Congress alliances are engaged in a triangular election battle.

  • 7:12 AM IST

    LIVE| Tripura Assembly Election Result 2023: Almost 88 % of voting was recorded in the Tripura assembly elections on February 16. Although, the stat was slightly lower in comparison to the previous elections which was 91.38%.

  • 7:00 AM IST

    LIVE| Tripura Assembly Election Result 2023: The state recorded a voter turnout of 89.90 percent with most seats witnessing a triangular contest among the BJP, Left-Congress alliance and the Tipra Motha

  • 6:51 AM IST

    LIVE| Tripura Assembly Election Result 2023: As per the ZeeNews-Matrize exit poll Tipra Motha Party would get between 11-16.

  • 6:45 AM IST

    LIVE| Tripura Assembly Election Result 2023: ZeeNews-Matrize exit poll predicted Left-Congress would get between 13-21 seats

  • 6:39 AM IST

    LIVE| Tripura Assembly Election Result 2023: ZeeNews-Matrize exit poll predicted BJP and its ally would win 29-36 seats in Tripura

  • 6:29 AM IST

    LIVE| Tripura Assembly Election Result 2023: The counting at Mandaibazar, Takarjala, Pratapgarh, Badharghat, Kamalasagar, Bishalgarh, Golaghati, Charilam, Boxanagar will start at 8 AM

  • 6:26 AM IST

    Welcome to the LIVE Blog coverage of Tripura Assembly Election Result 2023

Published Date: March 2, 2023 7:33 AM IST

