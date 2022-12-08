live

Mandvi (Surat), Surat North, Mangrol, Kemrej, Surat East Gujarat Election Result 2022 Updates: BJP Trumps Massive Victory In All 5 Constituencies

Gujarat Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: All eyes are on Gujarat to see if BJP will continue to hold its fort. Stay tuned with us for all latest updates on counting of votes in Mangrol (Surat), Mandvi (Surat), Kamrej, Surat East, Surat North.

Updated: December 8, 2022 4:40 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Jigyasa Sahay

Mangrol (Surat), Mandvi (Surat), Kamrej, Surat East, Surat North Gujarat Election Result 2022 | LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Underway

Gujarat Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: After much alternative leads and trails, BJP has won Kemrej seat and is leading from Mangrol, Mandvi, Surat East, Surat North. Exit polls have predicted a big majority for the Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) in Gujarat and if these projections are any indication the saffron party is all set to retain power for 7th straight term in the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. Watch this space for updates on LIVE counting of votes in Mangrol (Surat), Mandvi (Surat), Kamrej, Surat East, Surat North.

The BJP, which won 99 seats in the 2017 polls, is projected to win in the range of 117-151 seats in a House of 182 and the Congress between 16 and 51 seats. this time AAP has put a strong foot forward in the elctoral battle making it a three-front poll but will it eat into Congress’ votes or make its own mark?

Stay tuned with India.com for latest updates on the high-intensity contest in Gujarat.

Live Updates

  • 4:42 PM IST

    Updates to this blog have now ended. Thank you for tuning in!

  • 4:41 PM IST

    BJP has trumped in all 5 constituencies – Mangrol (Surat), Mandvi (Surat), Kamrej, Surat East, Surat North.

  • 3:20 PM IST

    BJP wins Mangrol and Surat East constituencies. This has been a historical electoral win for BJP in Gujarat.

  • 1:19 PM IST

    LIVE Gujarat Election Result 2022: BJP’s Praful Pansheriya’s wins from Kemrej!

  • 12:06 PM IST

    LIVE Gujarat Election Result 2022: LEADERBOARD AT 12 PM

    Mangrol: Ganpatsinh Vestabhai Vasava BJP

    Mandvi: Kunvarjibhai Narsinhbhai Halpati BJP

    Kamrej: Praful Pansheriya BJP

    Surat East: Aslam Firozbhai Cyclewala Congress


    Surat North: Kantibhai Himmatbhai Balar BJP

  • 11:02 AM IST

    LIVE Gujarat Election Result 2022 BIG UPDATE: BJP to hail record breaking win!

  • 10:10 AM IST

    LIVE Gujarat Election Result 2022: Congress’Aslam Firozbhai Cyclewala leads in Surat East

  • 10:08 AM IST

    LIVE Gujarat Election Result 2022: BJP leads in Mangrol, Mandvi, Kamrej, Surat North

  • 9:39 AM IST

    LIVE Gujarat Election Result 2022: In a historic lead after, since 2002, BJP leads with 150 seats

  • 9:13 AM IST

    LIVE Gujarat Election Result 2022: While BJP is leading with a big margin in most of the constituencies, AAP is leading in Viramgam

