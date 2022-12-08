live

Mandvi (Surat), Surat North, Mangrol, Kemrej, Surat East Gujarat Election Result 2022 Updates: BJP Trumps Massive Victory In All 5 Constituencies

Gujarat Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: All eyes are on Gujarat to see if BJP will continue to hold its fort. Stay tuned with us for all latest updates on counting of votes in Mangrol (Surat), Mandvi (Surat), Kamrej, Surat East, Surat North.

Mangrol (Surat), Mandvi (Surat), Kamrej, Surat East, Surat North Gujarat Election Result 2022 | LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Underway

Gujarat Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: After much alternative leads and trails, BJP has won Kemrej seat and is leading from Mangrol, Mandvi, Surat East, Surat North. Exit polls have predicted a big majority for the Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) in Gujarat and if these projections are any indication the saffron party is all set to retain power for 7th straight term in the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. Watch this space for updates on LIVE counting of votes in Mangrol (Surat), Mandvi (Surat), Kamrej, Surat East, Surat North.

The BJP, which won 99 seats in the 2017 polls, is projected to win in the range of 117-151 seats in a House of 182 and the Congress between 16 and 51 seats. this time AAP has put a strong foot forward in the elctoral battle making it a three-front poll but will it eat into Congress’ votes or make its own mark?

