Manipur Assembly Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: The counting of votes for 60 assembly constituencies in Manipur has begun. According to the latest update, Chief Minister N Biren Singh has registered a landslide victory from the Heingang seat. The trends also indicate the massive saffron surge in the state.Also Read - BJP's Jotin Waikhom leads Election Result LIVE: Counting of Votes Begins | Latest Updates Here

Manipur Vidhan Sabha election 2022 Election Results LIVE Update: