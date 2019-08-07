



New Delhi: Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj died at the AIIMS in the national capital on Tuesday night following cardiac arrest, hospital sources said. She was 67.

The veteran BJP leader was brought to AIIMS in a critical condition after suffering a heart attack but soon passed away, the sources said.

“She was brought to AIIMS at 9.35 p.m. We gave her CPR as well. She passed away at 10 p.m.,” said the source.

Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Prakash Javadekar, and Harsh Vardhan, and BJP Working President J.P. Nadda arrived at the hospital as they got the news.

Her body has been taken to her residence at 6, Jantar Mantar from the AIIMS. Her mortal remains would be kept at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. so that people can pay their last respects.

Leaders from across the political spectrum condoled the death of Sushma Swaraj, who had also been the first woman Chief Minister of Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that a “glorious period in Indian politics” had ended and recalled her efforts as External Affairs Minister in his first government in helping any Indians abroad in any trouble.

Sushma Swaraj did not contest the 2019 Lok Sabha elections citing poor health conditions.