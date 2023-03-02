Meghalaya Assembly Election Result 2023: Party Wise Full List of Winners | Latest Updates
Exit polls have predicted that Meghalaya could see a fractured mandate. Various exit polls gave an edge to Conrad Sangma-led NPP in Meghalaya, which is projected to emerge as the single-largest party.
Meghalaya Assembly Election Result 2023: Counting of votes begins in Meghalaya in 13 locations (12 district headquarters and 1 sub division) amid tight security. The counting of postal ballot votes is going on in the first round. Meghalaya voted on February 27 when around 77.9% of the electorate exercised their franchise. Exit polls have predicted that Meghalaya could see a fractured mandate. Various exit polls gave an edge to Conrad Sangma-led NPP in Meghalaya, which is projected to emerge as the single-largest party.
Winners List:
- Nartiang (ST)
- Jowai (ST)
- Raliang (ST)
- Mowkaiaw (ST)
- Sutnga Saipung (ST)
- Khliehriat (ST)
- Amlarem (ST)`43
- Mawhati (ST)
- Nongpoh (ST)
- Jirang (ST)
- Umsning (ST)
- Umroi (ST)
- Mawrengkneng (ST)
- Pynthorumkhrah
- Mawlai (ST)
- East Shillong (ST)
- North Shillong (ST)
- West Shillong
- South Shillong
- Mylliem (ST)
- Nongthymmai (ST)
- Nongkrem (ST)
- Mawphlang (ST)
- Mawsynram (ST)
- Shella (ST)
- Pynursla (ST)
- Sohra (ST)
- Mawkynrew (ST)
- Mairang (ST)
- Mawthadraishan (ST)
- Nongstoin (ST)
- Rambrai-Jyrngam (ST)
- Mawshynrut (ST)
- Ranikor (ST)
- Mawkyrwat (ST)
- Kharkutta (ST)
- Mendipathar (ST)
- Resubelpara (ST)
- Bajengdoba (ST)
- Songsak (ST)
- Rongjeng (ST)
- Williamnagar (ST)
- Raksamgre (ST)
- Tikrikilla (ST)
- Phulbari
- Rajabala
- Selsella (ST)
- Dadenggre (ST)
- North Tura (ST)
- South Tura (ST)
- Rangsakona (ST)
- Ampati (ST)
- Mahendraganj (ST)
- Salmanpara (ST)
- Gambegre (ST)
- Dalu (ST)
- Rongara Siju (ST)
- Chokpot (ST)
- Baghmara (ST)
