Meghalaya Assembly Election Result 2023: List of Leading/Trailing Candidates | LIVE

Meghalaya Assembly Election Result 2023: Counting of votes begins in Meghalaya in 13 locations (12 district headquarters and 1 sub division) amid tight security.

Updated: March 2, 2023 10:23 AM IST

By Victor Dasgupta | Edited by Victor Dasgupta

Meghalaya Assembly Election Result 2023: The counting of votes for the Meghalaya Assembly Elections 2023 results commenced on Wednesday at 8 am. Four major parties–  ruling National Progressive Party (NPP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Indian National Congress (INC) and Trinamool Congress (TMC) are battling for power in the state.

Meghalaya voted on February 27 when around 77.9% of the electorate exercised their franchise. Exit polls have predicted that Meghalaya could see a fractured mandate. Various exit polls gave an edge to Conrad Sangma-led NPP in Meghalaya, which is projected to emerge as the single-largest party.

Latest Update

  • NPP is ahead in 24 seats while TMC in 12, BJP (11), Congress (6) and UDP (5).
  • As per early trends, NPP is leading in 26 seats while the BJP is leading in 10, taking the 2nd spot. TMC is leading in 9, Congress (6) and UDP (7)

Leading Party: 

  1. Nartiang (ST): Congress Leading
  2. Jowai (ST): NPP Leading
  3. Raliang (ST): BJP Leading
  4. Mowkaiaw (ST): UDP Leading
  5. Sutnga Saipung (ST): NPP Leading
  6. Khliehriat (ST): NPP Leading
  7. Amlarem (ST): UDP Leading
  8. Mawhati (ST): Congress Leading
  9. Nongpoh (ST): NPP Leading
  10. Jirang (ST): TMC Leading
  11. Umsning (ST): UDP Leading
  12. Umroi (ST): TMC Leading
  13. Mawrengkneng (ST): BJP Leading
  14. Pynthorumkhrah
  15. Mawlai (ST)
  16. East Shillong (ST)
  17. North Shillong (ST)
  18. West Shillong
  19. South Shillong
  20. Mylliem (ST)
  21. Nongthymmai (ST)
  22. Nongkrem (ST)
  23. Mawphlang (ST)
  24. Mawsynram (ST)
  25. Shella (ST)
  26. Pynursla (ST)
  27. Sohra (ST)
  28. Mawkynrew (ST)
  29. Mairang (ST)
  30. Mawthadraishan (ST)
  31. Nongstoin (ST)
  32. Rambrai-Jyrngam (ST)
  33. Mawshynrut (ST)
  34. Ranikor (ST)
  35. Mawkyrwat (ST)
  36. Kharkutta (ST)
  37. Mendipathar (ST)
  38. Resubelpara (ST)
  39. Bajengdoba (ST)
  40. Songsak (ST)
  41. Rongjeng (ST)
  42. Williamnagar (ST)
  43. Raksamgre (ST)
  44. Tikrikilla (ST)
  45. Phulbari
  46. Rajabala
  47. Selsella (ST)
  48. Dadenggre (ST)
  49. North Tura (ST)
  50. South Tura (ST)
  51. Rangsakona (ST)
  52. Ampati (ST)
  53. Mahendraganj (ST)
  54. Salmanpara (ST)
  55. Gambegre (ST)
  56. Dalu (ST)
  57. Rongara Siju (ST)
  58. Chokpot (ST)
  59. Baghmara (ST)

Published Date: March 2, 2023 9:22 AM IST

Updated Date: March 2, 2023 10:23 AM IST

