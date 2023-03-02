Home

Meghalaya Assembly Election Result 2023: List of Leading/Trailing Candidates | LIVE

Meghalaya Assembly Election Result 2023: Counting of votes begins in Meghalaya in 13 locations (12 district headquarters and 1 sub division) amid tight security.

Meghalaya Assembly Election Result 2023: The counting of votes for the Meghalaya Assembly Elections 2023 results commenced on Wednesday at 8 am. Four major parties– ruling National Progressive Party (NPP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Indian National Congress (INC) and Trinamool Congress (TMC) are battling for power in the state.

Meghalaya voted on February 27 when around 77.9% of the electorate exercised their franchise. Exit polls have predicted that Meghalaya could see a fractured mandate. Various exit polls gave an edge to Conrad Sangma-led NPP in Meghalaya, which is projected to emerge as the single-largest party.

Latest Update

NPP is ahead in 24 seats while TMC in 12, BJP (11), Congress (6) and UDP (5).

As per early trends, NPP is leading in 26 seats while the BJP is leading in 10, taking the 2nd spot. TMC is leading in 9, Congress (6) and UDP (7)

Leading Party:

Nartiang (ST): Congress Leading Jowai (ST): NPP Leading Raliang (ST): BJP Leading Mowkaiaw (ST): UDP Leading Sutnga Saipung (ST): NPP Leading Khliehriat (ST): NPP Leading Amlarem (ST): UDP Leading Mawhati (ST): Congress Leading Nongpoh (ST): NPP Leading Jirang (ST): TMC Leading Umsning (ST): UDP Leading Umroi (ST): TMC Leading Mawrengkneng (ST): BJP Leading Pynthorumkhrah Mawlai (ST) East Shillong (ST) North Shillong (ST) West Shillong South Shillong Mylliem (ST) Nongthymmai (ST) Nongkrem (ST) Mawphlang (ST) Mawsynram (ST) Shella (ST) Pynursla (ST) Sohra (ST) Mawkynrew (ST) Mairang (ST) Mawthadraishan (ST) Nongstoin (ST) Rambrai-Jyrngam (ST) Mawshynrut (ST) Ranikor (ST) Mawkyrwat (ST) Kharkutta (ST) Mendipathar (ST) Resubelpara (ST) Bajengdoba (ST) Songsak (ST) Rongjeng (ST) Williamnagar (ST) Raksamgre (ST) Tikrikilla (ST) Phulbari Rajabala Selsella (ST) Dadenggre (ST) North Tura (ST) South Tura (ST) Rangsakona (ST) Ampati (ST) Mahendraganj (ST) Salmanpara (ST) Gambegre (ST) Dalu (ST) Rongara Siju (ST) Chokpot (ST) Baghmara (ST)

