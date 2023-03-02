Home

LIVE | Nongstoin (ST), Rambrai-Jyrngam (ST), Mawshynrut (ST), Ranikor (ST), Mawkyrwat (ST), Kharkutta (ST), Mendipathar (ST), Resubelpara (ST), Bajengdoba (ST), and Songsak (ST) Meghalaya Election Result 2023: Counting Of Votes To Begin Shortly

Shillong: Meghalaya went to polls on February 27 on 59 of the 60 assembly seats where more than 21.6 lakh voters sealed the fate of 369 candidates. As the ruling National People’s Party (NPP) will fight to retain power, the BJP and Trinamool Congress will attempt to unseat the incumbent government from power.

Thirty-six of the 369 candidates are women. The highest of 10 women nominees have been put up by Congress. The NPP, which has been leading the ruling alliance for the last five years, is fighting alone against former ally BJP, opposition TMC, and other regional parties such as the United Democratic Party and People’s Democratic Front.

The Voice of the People’s Party, contesting in 18 assembly constituencies in the Khasi Jaintia Hills region, has attracted large crowds in its rallies and hopes to win several seats.

Following is the list of candidates for the seats of Nongstoin (ST), Rambrai-Jyrngam (ST), Mawshynrut (ST), Ranikor (ST), Mawkyrwat (ST), Kharkutta (ST), Mendipathar (ST), Resubelpara (ST), Bajengdoba (ST), and Songsak (ST).

Nongstoin (ST)

Macmillan Kharbani from All India Trinamool Congress (AITC)

Diosstarness Jyndiang from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

Gabriel Wahlang from INC

Polestar Nongsiej from UDP

Macmillian Byrsat from NPP

Rambrai-Jyrngam (ST)

Fernandez S Dkhar from All India Trinamool Congress (AITC)

Spasterlin Nongrem from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

Goldenstar Nonglong from INC

Kimfa S Marbaniang from National People’s Party (NPP)

Mawshynrut (ST)

Justine G Momin from All India Trinamool Congress (AITC)

Bijoy Kynter from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

Charles Care from INC

Gigur Myrthong from NPP

Ranikor (ST)

Tengsim G Momin from All India Trinamool Congress (AITC)

Martin Danggo from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

Victorealness Syiemlieh from INC

Pius Marwein from United Democratic Party (UDP)

Mawkyrwat (ST)

Sounder S Cajee from All India Trinamool Congress (AITC)

Bity Jyrwa from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

Carnes Sohshang from INC

Stalyne Diengdoh from National People’s Party (NPP)

Renikton Lyngdoh Tongkhar from UDP

Kharkutta (ST)

Cherak Watre Momin from All India Trinamool Congress (AITC)

Elstone D. Marak from BJP

Chireng Peter R. Mark from INC

Luderberth Ch Momin from UDP

Rupert M. Momin from NPP

Mendipathar (ST)

Pardinand D Shira from AITC

Sengnab Ch. Momin BJP

Timjim K Momin from INC

Marthon J. Sangma from NPP

Subroto G Marak of UDP

Resubelpara (ST)

Rinaldo K Sangma from AITC

Sukharan K. Sangma from BJP

Dr. Tweel K. Marak from INC

Timothy D. Shira from NPP

Taposh D Marak from UDP

Bajengdoba (ST)

Tengrak R Marak from AITC

Herrendro A. Sangma from BJP

Brifady Napak Marak from INC

Rakman Ch Marak from UDP

Pongseng R. Marak NPP

Songsak (ST)

