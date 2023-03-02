LIVE | Nongstoin (ST), Rambrai-Jyrngam (ST), Mawshynrut (ST), Ranikor (ST), Mawkyrwat (ST), Kharkutta (ST), Mendipathar (ST), Resubelpara (ST), Bajengdoba (ST), and Songsak (ST) Meghalaya Election Result 2023: Counting Of Votes To Begin Shortly
The Voice of the People’s Party, contesting in 18 assembly constituencies in the Khasi Jaintia Hills region, has attracted large crowds in its rallies and hopes to win several seats.
Shillong: Meghalaya went to polls on February 27 on 59 of the 60 assembly seats where more than 21.6 lakh voters sealed the fate of 369 candidates. As the ruling National People’s Party (NPP) will fight to retain power, the BJP and Trinamool Congress will attempt to unseat the incumbent government from power.
Also Read:
- Tripura Assembly Election Result Live: Counting Of Votes At 8 AM For Ampinagar, Amarpur, Karbook, Raima Valley and Others
- Lakshadweep Bypoll Results 2023 LIVE: Counting Of Votes To Begin At 8AM
- LIVE: Kohima Town (ST), Tseminyü (ST), Pughoboto (ST), Southern Angami I (ST), Southern Angami II (ST), Pfütsero (ST), Chizami (ST), Chozuba (ST), Phek (ST), Meluri (ST) Nagaland Election Result 2023: Counting To Begin Shortly
Thirty-six of the 369 candidates are women. The highest of 10 women nominees have been put up by Congress. The NPP, which has been leading the ruling alliance for the last five years, is fighting alone against former ally BJP, opposition TMC, and other regional parties such as the United Democratic Party and People’s Democratic Front.
The Voice of the People’s Party, contesting in 18 assembly constituencies in the Khasi Jaintia Hills region, has attracted large crowds in its rallies and hopes to win several seats.
Following is the list of candidates for the seats of Nongstoin (ST), Rambrai-Jyrngam (ST), Mawshynrut (ST), Ranikor (ST), Mawkyrwat (ST), Kharkutta (ST), Mendipathar (ST), Resubelpara (ST), Bajengdoba (ST), and Songsak (ST).
Nongstoin (ST)
Macmillan Kharbani from All India Trinamool Congress (AITC)
Diosstarness Jyndiang from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)
Gabriel Wahlang from INC
Polestar Nongsiej from UDP
Macmillian Byrsat from NPP
Rambrai-Jyrngam (ST)
Fernandez S Dkhar from All India Trinamool Congress (AITC)
Spasterlin Nongrem from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)
Goldenstar Nonglong from INC
Kimfa S Marbaniang from National People’s Party (NPP)
Mawshynrut (ST)
Justine G Momin from All India Trinamool Congress (AITC)
Bijoy Kynter from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)
Charles Care from INC
Gigur Myrthong from NPP
Ranikor (ST)
Tengsim G Momin from All India Trinamool Congress (AITC)
Martin Danggo from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)
Victorealness Syiemlieh from INC
Pius Marwein from United Democratic Party (UDP)
Mawkyrwat (ST)
Sounder S Cajee from All India Trinamool Congress (AITC)
Bity Jyrwa from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)
Carnes Sohshang from INC
Stalyne Diengdoh from National People’s Party (NPP)
Renikton Lyngdoh Tongkhar from UDP
Kharkutta (ST)
Cherak Watre Momin from All India Trinamool Congress (AITC)
Elstone D. Marak from BJP
Chireng Peter R. Mark from INC
Luderberth Ch Momin from UDP
Rupert M. Momin from NPP
Mendipathar (ST)
Pardinand D Shira from AITC
Sengnab Ch. Momin BJP
Timjim K Momin from INC
Marthon J. Sangma from NPP
Subroto G Marak of UDP
Resubelpara (ST)
Rinaldo K Sangma from AITC
Sukharan K. Sangma from BJP
Dr. Tweel K. Marak from INC
Timothy D. Shira from NPP
Taposh D Marak from UDP
Bajengdoba (ST)
Tengrak R Marak from AITC
Herrendro A. Sangma from BJP
Brifady Napak Marak from INC
Rakman Ch Marak from UDP
Pongseng R. Marak NPP
Songsak (ST)
Tengrak R Marak from AITC
Herrendro A. Sangma from BJP
Brifady Napak Marak from INC
Pongseng R. Marak from NPP
Rakman Ch Marak from UDP
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.