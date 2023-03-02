Home

LIVE Meghalaya Election Result 2023: Counting of Votes to Begin Shortly Amid Tight Security

LIVE Meghalaya Election Result 2023: The voting for 59 assembly constituencies of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly was held on February 27 and an 85.17 per cent voter turnout was recorded.

LIVE Meghalaya Election Result 2023: Counting of votes cast in the recently-held Assembly elections in northeastern state of Meghalaya will begin shortly from 8 am on Thursday (March 2) under three-tier security measures involving the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF). The postal ballots will be counted first and the votes polled in the EVMs will then be counted and early trends early trends are expected to follow in soon with hours after counting begins The Election Commission of India has set up 13 counting centres for the counting of votes for the Meghalaya assembly elections on March 2 and adequate security measures have been taken across the state. The security at all EVM strong rooms has been strengthened with up to three layers of security in place. The voting for 59 assembly constituencies of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly was held on February 27 and an 85.17 per cent voter turnout was recorded. Polling was not held in Sohiong Assembly Constituency in East Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya, following the death of United Democratic Party (UDP) candidate, H. Donkupar Roy Lyngdoh. For the first time, the BJP has fought on all 60 seats in Meghalaya and constantly targeted National People’s Party leader and Chief Minister Conrad Sangma for running the “most corrupt” state government in the country. The BJP was a partner in the state government but broke ties ahead of the polls. The party hopes to boost its strength from two in the assembly to emerge as a more powerful player if the verdict throws up a hung assembly like the last time.

