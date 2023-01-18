Top Recommended Stories
LIVE Updates Assembly Election 2023 Dates: Election Commission to Announce Poll Schedule For Nagaland, Tripura And Meghalaya at 2:30 PM
Nagaland, Tripura and Meghalaya poll schedule to be announced at 2:30 PM today. Stay tuned to India.com for all the updates on Assembly election 2023.
Election Commission Press Conference Latest News Update : The Election Commission of India (ECI) is all set to announce the polling dates for 3 Meghalaya, Tripura and Nagaland on Wednesday. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar along with Election Commissioner Anoop Chandra Pandey will declare vidhan sabha chunav 2023 schedule for the 3 Northeastern states in the Rang Bhavan auditorium of All India Radio at 2:30 PM.
The five-year term of assemblies of Nagaland, Meghalaya and Tripura would end on March 12, March 15 and March 22, respectively, and before that period, new assemblies have to be constituted.
