Mizoram Stone Quarry Collapse LIVE: 8 Bodies Recovered, Several Still Missing; Rescue Operation Underway

Mizoram Stone Quarry Collapse LIVE: The incident took place at around 3 pm in the Maudarh area in the Hnahthial district.

Mizoram Stone Quarry Collapse LIVE: A day after a large portion of a stone quarry collapsed and fell at Maudarh in Mizoram’s Hnahthial district, a total of 8 dead bodies of labourers were recovered from the site. Meanwhile, rescue operation is on for other labourers who are still feared trapped. An official of the Mizoram Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Department said that a huge portion of a stone quarry of a private company suddenly collapsed when the workers were working in the stone pit. According to some villagers of the area, the mishap had happened after the workers returned from their lunch break. Hnahthial district’s Additional Superintendent of Police Vijoy Gurung quoting a contractor who looks into the work at the quarry said that 12 people may have already died. “However, the exact number of deaths would be known after the completion of the search and rescue operation,” said Gurung.

