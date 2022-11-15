live

Mizoram Stone Quarry Collapse LIVE: 8 Bodies Recovered, Several Still Missing; Rescue Operation Underway

Mizoram Stone Quarry Collapse LIVE: The incident took place at around 3 pm in the Maudarh area in the Hnahthial district.

Updated: November 15, 2022 9:18 AM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Rajashree Seal

Mizoram Stone Quarry Collapse LIVE: A day after a large portion of a stone quarry collapsed and fell at Maudarh in Mizoram’s Hnahthial district, a total of 8 dead bodies of labourers were recovered from the site. Meanwhile, rescue operation is on for other labourers who are still feared trapped. An official of the Mizoram Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Department said that a huge portion of a stone quarry of a private company suddenly collapsed when the workers were working in the stone pit. According to some villagers of the area, the mishap had happened after the workers returned from their lunch break. Hnahthial district’s Additional Superintendent of Police Vijoy Gurung quoting a contractor who looks into the work at the quarry said that 12 people may have already died. “However, the exact number of deaths would be known after the completion of the search and rescue operation,” said Gurung.

  • 9:18 AM IST

    Mizoram Stone Quarry Collapse LIVE: Of the 12 persons reportedly missing, 4 were employees of ABCI Infrastructures Pvt Ltd while 8 others were a contractor’s employees.

  • 9:17 AM IST

    Mizoram Stone Quarry Collapse LIVE: Hnahthial district deputy commissioner R. Lalremsanga said the bodies of 8 out of 12 people reported missing at the quarry site have been recovered from the debris of the massive landslip till 7 am on Tuesday.

  • 8:52 AM IST

    Mizoram Stone Quarry Collapse LIVE: The Disaster Management official said they are yet to get a detailed report from the Deputy Commissioner of the Hnahthial district but he was told that five excavators and other drilling machines have been buried in the quarry.

  • 8:51 AM IST

    Mizoram Stone Quarry Collapse LIVE: As per sources, the labourers had just returned from their lunch break when the stone quarry caved in.

  • 8:50 AM IST

    Mizoram Stone Quarry Collapse LIVE: A private company which is constructing a highway between Hnahthial and Dawn village collects stones from the quarry.

  • 8:40 AM IST

    Mizoram Stone Quarry Collapse LIVE: The stone quarry, located about 160 km from Aizawl, has been operational for two-and-a-half years.

  • 8:39 AM IST

    Mizoram Stone Quarry Collapse LIVE: The bodies recovered and those still trapped are labourers from Bihar.

  • 8:38 AM IST

    Mizoram Stone Quarry Collapse LIVE: “The identification of the dead bodies will be done after post-mortem examination. Search operation is still going on and will be continued till all missing are found,” the National Disaster Response Force said in a statement.

  • 8:33 AM IST

    Mizoram Stone Quarry Collapse LIVE: Eight bodies recovered so far from site at Maudarh village in Mizoram’s Hnahthial district. NDRF team comprising two officers and 13 staff reached the spot on Tuesday morning, search operation on, said Hnahthial DC R Lalremsanga

Published Date: November 15, 2022 8:30 AM IST

Updated Date: November 15, 2022 9:18 AM IST