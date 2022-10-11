Mulayam Singh Yadav Last Rites LIVE Updates: Saifai reverberated with chants of ‘Netaji Amar Rahein’ as the mortal remains of Samajwadi patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav were consigned to flames in his native village on Tuesday.The last rites were performed by Samajwadi president Akhilesh Yadav, who lit the pyre in an emotionally surcharged atmosphere. The body of the veteran leader was kept at his residence till this morning when it was shifted to a specially erected pandal where people came to pay their respects. Since early morning hours, people in large numbers have been waiting in Saifai pandal for the last darshan of Netaji. Among them was a group of six men who had come from Chunar village in Mirzapur. Several bigwigs including CMs of various states along with the Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla attended the funeral. Yadav breathed his last at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram. He was undergoing treatment at the hospital since August 22 and moved to ICU on October 2 after his condition worsened.Also Read - Mulayam Singh Yadav Dies At 82; End Of An Era Say Politicians Condoling Netaji's Death

MULAYAM SINGH YADAV FUNERAL CEREMONY FROM SAIFAI

    Mulayam Singh Yadav was the leader of the people. People have come here to pay their last tributes. Throughout his life, he advocated for poor, farmers. Today the country is sad: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, in Saifai

    Mulayam Singh Yadav Cremated With Full State Honours: Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba expresses condolences. “As an eminent socialist leader, late Yadav touched lives of many in India and beyond,” he tweeted.

    We had a very strong relationship. Mulayam Singh Yadav was a big personality in Indian politics, it is a huge loss for the country. We all have come here to pay our tribute to him. PM Modi could not come here but he asked me to pay tribute on his behalf: Defence Min Rajnath Singh

    Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav and PSP chief Shivpal Yadav present at the last rites ceremony of former CM of UP, Mulayam Singh Yadav

    Congress presidential candidate Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari and other leaders of the party reach the ancestral village Saifai to attend the last rites of former CM of UP, Mulayam Singh Yadav.

    Actors Abhishek Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, businessman Anil Ambani, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev were seen at the funeral ceremony.

    Tejashwi Yadav has arrived at the funeral of Mulayam Singh Yadav at his native Saifai. Cremation rituals underway.