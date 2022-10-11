Mulayam Singh Yadav Last Rites LIVE Updates: Saifai reverberated with chants of ‘Netaji Amar Rahein’ as the mortal remains of Samajwadi patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav were consigned to flames in his native village on Tuesday.The last rites were performed by Samajwadi president Akhilesh Yadav, who lit the pyre in an emotionally surcharged atmosphere. The body of the veteran leader was kept at his residence till this morning when it was shifted to a specially erected pandal where people came to pay their respects. Since early morning hours, people in large numbers have been waiting in Saifai pandal for the last darshan of Netaji. Among them was a group of six men who had come from Chunar village in Mirzapur. Several bigwigs including CMs of various states along with the Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla attended the funeral. Yadav breathed his last at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram. He was undergoing treatment at the hospital since August 22 and moved to ICU on October 2 after his condition worsened.Also Read - Mulayam Singh Yadav Dies At 82; End Of An Era Say Politicians Condoling Netaji's Death

MULAYAM SINGH YADAV FUNERAL CEREMONY FROM SAIFAI LIVE