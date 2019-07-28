



Load More

Mumbai: With heavy rains throwing Mumbai’s life out of gear on Saturday, the deluge is expected to continue today as well.

Extremely heavy rainfall is predicted for July 28, following which the local and state administration has advised people to stay indoors. An IMD advisory read, “Due to the strengthening of monsoon currents and the formation of a low-pressure area over North West Bay of Bengal, the rainfall intensity is very likely to increase over North Konkan during next 48 hours,” stated an IMD advisory.”

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation tweeted:

Heavy Rainfall Warning for Mumbai City and Suburbs As per warning from IMD about extremely heavy rainfall on 28th July 2019 citizens to note and avoid venturing around sea. For any assistance please dial 1916 helpline. Regards.

Municipal Commissioner#MumbaiRains — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) July 27, 2019

Heavy rainfall had led to a cancellation of 11 flights and nine diversions which were scheduled to arrive at Mumbai airport on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, as many as 1000 passengers were also rescued from Mahalaxmi Express which stalled between two stations due to rains.