BJP Wins Nadiad, Mehmedabad, Mahudha, Thasra, And Kapadvanj

LIVE UPDATES: Nadiad, Mehmedabad, Mahudha, Thasra, Kapadvanj, Gujarat Election Result 2022 | Counting of Votes Underway

The counting of votes for the Gujarat assembly starts today and the stage is all set for the state to elect a new government. While the trends are expected to emerge in an hour or so, a final picture for likely to be clear by evening. While most of the exit polls have predicted a clear victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Gujarat, it would be interesting to see what the voters of Gujarat have decided for the next 5 years since this time the BJP bastion witnessed a three-cornered battle with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) entering the poll arena as Gujarat has traditionally seen a direct contest between the BJP and Congress.

In the 2017 Gujarat polls, BJP won 99 seats and Congress 77, while two seats went to BTP, one to NCP, and three to independents.

In Gujarat, the fight had been between three major players, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which is the incumbent, Congress, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) which is making its debut in the state.

According to the survey carried out by Zee News, the BJP is getting 110-125 seats, Congress is getting 45-60, and AAP is getting 1-5 seats.

Gujarat is the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah hence it is more than a battle of prestige for the BJP and its top two leaders.

Gujarat has 182 seats and the majority mark is 92.

Congress candidates

Nadiad: Dhruval Patel

Mehmedabad: Juvansinh Gandabhai Chauhan

Mahudha: Indrajitsinh Natvarsinh Parmar

Thasra: Parmar Kantibhai Shabhaibhai

Kapadvanj: Kalabhai Raijibhai Dabhi

BJP Candidates

Nadiad: Desai Pankajbhai Vinubhai – WINS

Mehmedabad: Arjunsinh Udesinh Chauhan – WINS

Mahudha: Sanjaysinh Vijaysinh Mahida – WINS

Thasra: Yogendrasinh Parmar – WINS

Kapadvanj: Zala Rajeshkumar Maganbhai of BJP – WINS

AAP Candidates

Nadiad: Harshadkumar Sureshbhai Vaghela

Mehmedabad: Pramodbhai Somabhai Chauhan

Mahudha: Ravjibhai Somabhai Vaghela

Thasra: Rathod Natvarsinh Punjabhai

Kapadvanj: Manubhai Ramabhai Patel

