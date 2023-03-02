Home

LIVE | Nagaland Election Result 2023: Counting of Votes At 8 AM For Dimapur, Kohima, Tuli, Longleng, Angetyongpang, Others

The National Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP)-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) combine is seeking a mandate for the second term on a 40:20 seat-sharing basis, with Neiphiu Rio as the chief ministerial candidate of the alliance.

Nagaland Assembly Election Results Live Updates

Nagaland Assembly Election Result Live Updates: Polling for the Nagaland Assembly Election 2023 took place on February, 27 for 59 Assembly constituencies in the state. Chief Electoral Officer V Shashank Shekhar told PTI that the elections were conducted peacefully and over 83 per cent of the more than 13 lakh electorate exercised their franchise. The lone seat where polling didn’t take place was Akuluto in Zunheboto district because the sitting MLA — BJP’s Kazheto Kinimi, was declared winner uncontested.

The exit polls by different agencies gave comfortable margin for the National Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP)-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alliance to retain power for the second consecutive term on a 40:20 seat-sharing basis, with Neiphiu Rio as the chief ministerial candidate of the alliance. Out of 60 seats, the BJP-NDPP combine is expected to win about 50 seats. In 2018, the alliance had won 30 seats – 18 by the regional party and 12 by the saffron party. It managed to defeat the 15 years’ reign of Naga People’s Front with the support of two MLAs of the National Peoples’ Party of Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, one of JD(U) and an Independent MLA.

The grand old party, which had ruled the state till 2003, does not have any member in the current house. It fielded 23 aspirants and is expected to win at least two seats.

