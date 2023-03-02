Home

LIVE: Kohima Town (ST), Tseminyü (ST), Pughoboto (ST), Southern Angami I (ST), Southern Angami II (ST), Pfütsero (ST), Chizami (ST), Chozuba (ST), Phek (ST), Meluri (ST) Nagaland Election Result 2023: Counting To Begin Shortly

In all, 12 political parties comprising national and state parties are in the fray.

Kohima: Triangular to multi-cornered contests are on the cards in 59 of the 60 Nagaland Assembly constituencies which went to the polls on Monday under a massive security measure.

BJP candidate Kazheto Kinimi was re-elected unopposed from the Akuluto Assembly constituency after his only opponent and Congress nominee Khekashe Sumi withdrew his candidature on the last day of the withdrawal of nominations on February 10.

The ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) contested the election on 40 seats while its partner the BJP fielded candidates on 20 seats.

The Congress has given tickets to 23 candidates, while the Naga People’s Front is contesting 22 seats.

Other parties, including the RJD, Ram Vilas Paswan faction of the LJP, National People’s Party headed by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, and the NCP are also in the fray.

Following is the list of candidates for the seats Kohima Town (ST), Tseminyü (ST), Pughoboto (ST), Southern Angami I (ST), Southern Angami II (ST), Pfütsero (ST), Chizami (ST), Chozuba (ST), Phek (ST), and Meluri (ST).

Kohima Town (ST)

Meshenlo Kath from INC

Neikiesalie (Nicky) Kire from NDPP

Tseminyü (ST)

Khing from NDPP

Pughoboto (ST)

Vikheho Swu from NDPP

Southern Angami I (ST)

Medo Yhokha from NDPP

Southern Angami II (ST)

Kropol Vitsü from BJP

Pfütsero (ST)

Neiba Kronu from NDPP

Vivolie Kezo from NPF

Chizami (ST)

G. Kenye from NDPP

Kezhienyi Khalo from NPF

Chozuba (ST)

Küdecho Khamo from NDPP

Sovenyi from NPF

Phek (ST)

Zachilhu Ringa Vadeo form INC

Kupota Khesoh from NDPP

Kuzholuzo Nienu from NPF

Meluri (ST)

Nyusietho Nyuthe from NDPP

Akho Leyri from NPF

