LIVE: Kohima Town (ST), Tseminyü (ST), Pughoboto (ST), Southern Angami I (ST), Southern Angami II (ST), Pfütsero (ST), Chizami (ST), Chozuba (ST), Phek (ST), Meluri (ST) Nagaland Election Result 2023: Counting To Begin Shortly

In all, 12 political parties comprising national and state parties are in the fray.
Kohima: Triangular to multi-cornered contests are on the cards in 59 of the 60 Nagaland Assembly constituencies which went to the polls on Monday under a massive security measure.
BJP candidate Kazheto Kinimi was re-elected unopposed from the Akuluto Assembly constituency after his only opponent and Congress nominee Khekashe Sumi withdrew his candidature on the last day of the withdrawal of nominations on February 10.
The ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) contested the election on 40 seats while its partner the BJP fielded candidates on 20 seats.
The Congress has given tickets to 23 candidates, while the Naga People’s Front is contesting 22 seats.
Other parties, including the RJD, Ram Vilas Paswan faction of the LJP, National People’s Party headed by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, and the NCP are also in the fray.
Following is the list of candidates for the seats Kohima Town (ST), Tseminyü (ST), Pughoboto (ST), Southern Angami I (ST), Southern Angami II (ST), Pfütsero (ST), Chizami (ST), Chozuba (ST), Phek (ST), and Meluri (ST).
Kohima Town (ST)
Meshenlo Kath from INC
Neikiesalie (Nicky) Kire from NDPP
Tseminyü (ST)
Khing from NDPP
Pughoboto (ST)
Vikheho Swu from NDPP
Southern Angami I (ST)
Medo Yhokha from NDPP
Southern Angami II (ST)
Kropol Vitsü from BJP
Pfütsero (ST)
Neiba Kronu from NDPP
Vivolie Kezo from NPF
Chizami (ST)
G. Kenye from NDPP
Kezhienyi Khalo from NPF
Chozuba (ST)
Küdecho Khamo from NDPP
Sovenyi from NPF
Phek (ST)
Zachilhu Ringa Vadeo form INC
Kupota Khesoh from NDPP
Kuzholuzo Nienu from NPF
Meluri (ST)
Nyusietho Nyuthe from NDPP
Akho Leyri from NPF
