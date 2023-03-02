Top Recommended Stories

live

The CM face of the BJP-NDPP alliance in the upcoming Assembly election--Neiphiu Rio has previously held the office for three terms, (2003–08, 2008–13, and 2013–14).

Updated: March 2, 2023 10:18 AM IST

By Victor Dasgupta | Edited by Victor Dasgupta

Nagaland Results LIVE Winner Announced in These Constituencies: NDPP's K Tokugha Sukhalu Wins Zunheboto, Kazheto Wins Akuluto; Counting Underway in Atoizu, Suruhoto, Aghunato, Satakha, Tyüi, Wokha, Sanis, Bhandari
Nagaland Assembly Election Result 2023

Nagaland Assembly Election Result 2023: Counting for Nagaland Assembly Election will begin at 8 am on March 2, Thursday. The polling across 59 of 60 Assembly seats in Nagaland was held in a single phase on February 27 which was ‘largely peaceful’. Over 83 per cent of the more than 13 lakh electorate exercised their franchise. The counting for Akuluto, Atoizu, Suruhoto, Aghunato, Zünheboto, Satakha, Tyüi, Wokha, Sanis, Bhandari seats will begin soon.

The National Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP)-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) combine is seeking a mandate for the second term on a 40:20 seat-sharing basis, with Neiphiu Rio as the chief ministerial candidate of the alliance.

Exit polls by various channels predicted a win for NDPP, backed by the BJP in Nagaland. Zee News-Matrize is giving 35-43 to NDPP-BJP, it has also predicted 2-5 seats for the NPF and 1-3 seats for the Congress.

Nagaland Assembly Election Results 2023: Check Live Updates Here

Live Updates

  • 10:10 AM IST

    Bhandari Assembly Election Results 2023 LIVE: BJP candidate Mmhonlumo Kikon leads in the initial trends with Achumbemo Kikon from the NPF trailing.

  • 10:09 AM IST

    Sanis Assembly Election Results 2023 LIVE: NDPP candidate Mhathung Yanthan leads in the initial trends with Dr Roland Lotha from the NPF trailing.

  • 10:08 AM IST

    Wokha Assembly Election Results 2023 LIVE: NCP candidate Y Mhonbemo Humtsoe leads in the initial trends with Renponthung Ezung from the BJP trailing.

  • 10:08 AM IST

    Tyüi Assembly Election Results 2023 LIVE: BJP candidate Yanthungo Patton leads in the initial trends with Y.Kikon from RJD trailing.

  • 10:06 AM IST

    Satakha Assembly Election Results 2023 LIVE: NDPP candidate G. Kaito Aye leads in the initial trends with Zheito Chophy from LJPRV trailing.

  • 10:05 AM IST
    Zunheboto Assembly Election Results 2023 LIVE: NDPP candidate K Tokugha Sukhalu wins the seat, defeating Hukavi Zhimomi from the NPF.
  • 10:02 AM IST

    Aghunato Assembly Election Results 2023 LIVE: LJPRV candidate Hukiye N Tissica is leading in the initial voting trends with G Ikuto Zhimomi of NDPP trailing.

  • 10:00 AM IST

    Suruhuto Assembly Election Results 2023 LIVE: Congress candidate H Khehovi is leading in the initial voting trends with S. Toiho Yeptho of NCP trailing.

  • 9:58 AM IST

    Atoizu Assembly Election Results 2023 LIVE: BJP’s Er Kahuli Sema is leading in the initial voting trends with Picto Shohe of NCP trailing.

  • 9:57 AM IST

    Akuluto Assembly Election Results 2023 LIVE: Kazheto of the BJP wins the assembly seat. This was a Scheduled Tribe seat and Kazheto Kinimi had also won the last assembly elections in 2018.

Published Date: March 2, 2023 5:00 AM IST

Updated Date: March 2, 2023 10:18 AM IST

