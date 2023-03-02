LIVE Nartiang, Jowai, Raliang, Mowkaiaw, Sutnga Saipung, Jirang, Meghalaya Election Result 2023: Counting of Votes to Begin Shortly

Home

Nartiang, Jowai, Raliang, Mowkaiaw, Sutnga Saipung, Jirang, Meghalaya Election Result 2023: Counting of Votes to Begin Shortly

Nartiang, Jowai, Raliang, Mowkaiaw, Sutnga Saipung, Jirang, Meghalaya Election Result 2023: Counting of Votes to Begin Shortly

Meghalaya Assembly Election 2023: Stay tuned to india.com for all the latest updates on Meghalaya Assembly Election 2023.

Meghalaya Assembly Election 2023 Result LIVE Updates: The counting of votes for assembly elections held in Meghalaya will take place on Thursday (March 2, 2023). According to the directives from the Election Commission of India (ECI), the counting of votes will begin at 8: 00 AM. According to the exit poll predictions by Zee News-Matrize, the NPP is leading in Meghalaya with 21-26 seats, while TMC is trailing with 8-13 seats. On the other hand, the BJP is on just 6-11 seats, while congress is on 3-6 seats.

In the 2018 elections, Congress was the largest party with 21 seats but fell short of the majority mark. The BJP then backed the NPP to form the government, and Sangma was appointed CM.

Meghalaya Assembly election results.

