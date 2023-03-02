Top Recommended Stories

  • LIVE Nartiang, Jowai, Raliang, Mowkaiaw, Sutnga Saipung, Jirang, Meghalaya Election Result 2023: Counting of Votes to Begin Shortly
Meghalaya Assembly Election 2023: Stay tuned to india.com for all the latest updates on Meghalaya Assembly Election 2023.

Updated: March 2, 2023 6:08 AM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

Meghalaya Assembly Election 2023 Result LIVE Updates: The counting of votes for assembly elections held in Meghalaya will take place on Thursday (March 2, 2023). According to the directives from the Election Commission of India (ECI), the counting of votes will begin at 8: 00 AM. According to the exit poll predictions by Zee News-Matrize, the NPP is leading in Meghalaya with 21-26 seats, while TMC is trailing with 8-13 seats. On the other hand, the BJP is on just 6-11 seats, while congress is on 3-6 seats.

In the 2018 elections, Congress was the largest party with 21 seats but fell short of the majority mark. The BJP then backed the NPP to form the government, and Sangma was appointed CM.

Stay tuned to India.com for all the latest coverage on Meghalaya Assembly election results. 

Live Updates

  • 6:57 AM IST

    Meghalaya Election Results 2023 LIVE: Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma meets Himanta Biswa Sarma in Guwahati

    According to reports, both CMs held one-to-one meeting in a hotel. This meeting becomes interesting as exit polls have predicted a hung assembly in Meghalaya with Sangma’s NPP emerging as the single largest party in the assembly elections. The elections for Meghalaya assembly were held on February 27.

  • 6:21 AM IST

    Meghalaya Election Results 2023 LIVE: Security stepped up in Meghalaya for results day

    The Election Commission has strengthened security at all 13 counting centres in Meghalaya. The state has taken ample security measures, with up to three layers of protection at all Electronic Voting Machine strong rooms. “We have set up 13 counting centres in all 12 districts and in one sub-division. 27 counting observers and 500 micro observers have been deployed for the counting of votes.

Published Date: March 2, 2023 6:00 AM IST

Updated Date: March 2, 2023 6:08 AM IST

