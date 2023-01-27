LIVE | Key ISIS leader Bilal-al-Sudani Killed in US Military Operation In Somalia

Home

Key ISIS leader Bilal-al-Sudani Killed in US Military Operation In Somalia

Breaking News LIVE Updates, Jan 27: A US counter-terrorism operation in northern Somalia killed a senior Islamic State (ISIS) figure Bilal-al-Sudani, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin confirmed in a statement on Thursday. No civilians were harmed as a result of this operation that killed a number of other ISIS members in the assault operation that the US conducted on orders from President Joe Biden. Prior to last year’s end, US forces conducted an airstrike in Syria that resulted in the deaths of two senior ISIS figures, CNN reported.

