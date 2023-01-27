LIVE | Key ISIS leader Bilal-al-Sudani Killed in US Military Operation In Somalia

  • Home
live

Updated: January 27, 2023 7:24 AM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Analiza Pathak

Key ISIS leader Bilal-al-Sudani Killed in US Military Operation In Somalia

Breaking News LIVE Updates, Jan 27: A US counter-terrorism operation in northern Somalia killed a senior Islamic State (ISIS) figure Bilal-al-Sudani, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin confirmed in a statement on Thursday. No civilians were harmed as a result of this operation that killed a number of other ISIS members in the assault operation that the US conducted on orders from President Joe Biden. Prior to last year’s end, US forces conducted an airstrike in Syria that resulted in the deaths of two senior ISIS figures, CNN reported.

Also Read:

Live Updates

  • 7:24 AM IST

    Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Foreign Ministers’ meet to be held in Goa in May.

  • 6:54 AM IST

    South Africa signs an agreement with India to introduce dozens of African cheetahs in India over the next decade, reports Reuters

  • 6:35 AM IST

    11 killed in Russian attack in Ukraine

    Eleven people killed after Russia fires a barrage of missiles and drones across Ukraine a day after Germany and the US announced they would send dozens of tanks to Ukraine, Reuters reported

Published Date: January 27, 2023 6:31 AM IST

