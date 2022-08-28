Noida Supertech Twin Towers Demolition LIVE: The stage is set for the safe demolition of Noida’s Supertech twin towers on Sunday (August 28) afternoon at 2:30 pm in what is expected to be a breathtaking spectacle of engineering to raze to the ground the nearly 100-metre-tall structures borne out of corruption. The 40-storey towers (Apex and Ceyane) in Noida’s Sector 93A — both taller than Delhi’s iconic Qutub Minar — will be brought down in less than 15 seconds by waterfall implosion technique. Over 3,700 kg explosives will be used to bring down the structures in pursuance of a Supreme Court order that found their construction within the Emerald Court society premises in violation of norms. They will be the tallest structures yet in India to be demolished, officials said.Also Read - When, Why and How Will the 100-metre Tall Supertech Twin Towers be Demolished | EXPLAINED

Follow LIVE Updates on Noida Supertech Twin Towers Demolition Here: