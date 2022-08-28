Noida Supertech Twin Towers Demolition LIVE: The stage is set for the safe demolition of Noida’s Supertech twin towers on Sunday (August 28) afternoon at 2:30 pm in what is expected to be a breathtaking spectacle of engineering to raze to the ground the nearly 100-metre-tall structures borne out of corruption. The 40-storey towers (Apex and Ceyane) in Noida’s Sector 93A — both taller than Delhi’s iconic Qutub Minar — will be brought down in less than 15 seconds by waterfall implosion technique. Over 3,700 kg explosives will be used to bring down the structures in pursuance of a Supreme Court order that found their construction within the Emerald Court society premises in violation of norms. They will be the tallest structures yet in India to be demolished, officials said.Also Read - When, Why and How Will the 100-metre Tall Supertech Twin Towers be Demolished | EXPLAINED

Follow LIVE Updates on Noida Supertech Twin Towers Demolition Here:

Live Updates

  • 8:46 AM IST

    Noida Supertech Twin Towers Demolition LIVE: In an advisory issued for public Saturday evening, the Noida Authority asked people, especially children, elderly and patients, living in nearby areas to wear face masks in the aftermath of the demolition as a precautionary measure.

    The Noida authority especially asked residents of nearby Parsvnath Prestige, Parsvnath Srishti societies, village Gejha and others in Sectors 93, 93A, 93B, 92 to wear face masks after 2.30 pm.

  • 8:44 AM IST

    Noida Supertech Twin Towers Demolition LIVE: Police announce to vacate the area around Supertech Twin Towers in Sector 93A, Noida where cranes have started coming in.

  • 8:43 AM IST

    Noida Supertech Twin Towers Demolition LIVE: A seven-member team of Jet Demolitions along with Edifice Engineering will bring down the twin towers with a controlled blast at 2.30 p.m. on Sunday (August 28).

  • 8:42 AM IST

  • 8:42 AM IST

  • 8:41 AM IST

    Noida Supertech Twin Towers Demolition LIVE: The twin buildings, which comprise 915 flats and are located just nine metres from Emerald Court’s Aster-2 apartment block, have been fully rigged with explosives and wired up.

  • 8:41 AM IST

    Noida Supertech Twin Towers Demolition LIVE: Mumbai-based Edifice Engineering has been hired for the demolition project and the button will be pressed by Chetan Dutta.

  • 8:27 AM IST

    Noida Supertech Twin Towers Demolition LIVE: Expressway only to be closed right before the blast at around 2.15 pm. It will be opened half an hour after the blast, as soon as the dust settles down. The instant command centre has 7 CCTV cameras. Traffic expert here along with us, monitoring all congestion points, said DCP Rajesh S on Sunday morning.

  • 8:26 AM IST

    Noida Supertech Twin Towers Demolition LIVE: While nearby Noida-Greater Noida Expressway will be closed from 2.15 pm to 2.45 pm, the city will remain no fly zone for drones. The air space in one nautical mile radius above the blast will also remain briefly unavailable for flights during demolition time, according to Noida Authority.

  • 8:25 AM IST

    Noida Supertech Twin Towers Demolition LIVE: 560 police personnel, 100 people from reserve forces, 4 Quick Response Teams and NDRF team deployed. Traffic diversion points activated, said DCP Central Rajesh S.