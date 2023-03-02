Meghalaya Election Result 2023 LIVE: Counting of Votes Underway in Nongthymmai, Nongkrem, Mawsynram, Mawphlang, Shella Constituencies

Home

The counting of votes for the Meghalaya Assembly election 2023 will begin shortly.

Meghalaya Assembly Election 2023 Result LIVE Updates: Counting of votes for the Meghalaya Assembly election 2023 is under from 8 AM on Thursday (March 2). Polling across 59 Assembly constituencies was held at 3,419 polling stations in the north-eastern state. The term of the 60-member Meghalaya Assembly ends on March 15. As many as 369 candidates are in the fray of which 36 are women. According to the Zee News-Matrize exit poll, the NPP is leading in Meghalaya with 21-26 seats, while TMC is trailing with 8-13 seats. On the other hand, the BJP is on just 6-11 seats, while congress is on 3-6 seats.

In the 2018 Meghalaya Assembly election, the National People’s Party (NPP) bagged 19 seats, the Congress got 21 seats, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won two seats. Meanwhile, the United Democratic Party (UDP) emerged victorious in six constituencies.

