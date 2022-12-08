live

Gujarat Election Result 2022 Updates: BJP Wins Padra, Jambusar, Karjan, Nandod While AAP Secures Dediapada

Gujarat Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: All eyes are on Gujarat to see if BJP will continue to hold its fort. Stay tuned with us for all latest updates on counting of votes in Padra, Karjan, Nandod (ST),Dediapada (ST), Jambusar.

LIVE Padra, Karjan, Nandod (ST),Dediapada (ST), Jambusar Gujarat Election Result 2022 Updates: Counting Of Votes To Begin from 8 AM

Gujarat Election Result 2022 Updates: After a landslide victory in Gujarat Bharatiya Janata Party has set a new benchmark for itself. BJP has made a good sweep in Padra, Karjan, Nandon, Jambusar while AAP secured its place Dediapada.

The BJP, which won 99 seats in the 2017 polls, is projected to win in the range of 117-151 seats in a House of 182 and the Congress between 16 and 51 seats. It is also upbeat about the possibility of the AAP eating into Congress votes, which could be additionally beneficial for the saffron party.

Padra: Chaitanyasinh Pratapsinh Zala BJP

Karjan: Akshaykumar Ishvarbhai Patel BJP

Nandod: Dr. Darshna Chandubhai Deshmukh BJP

Dediapada: Chaitarbhai Damjibhai Vasava AAP

Jambusar: Devkishordasji Bhaktisvarupdasji Swami BJP

