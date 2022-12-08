live

Gujarat Election Result 2022 Updates: BJP Wins Padra, Jambusar, Karjan, Nandod While AAP Secures Dediapada

Gujarat Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: All eyes are on Gujarat to see if BJP will continue to hold its fort. Stay tuned with us for all latest updates on counting of votes in Padra, Karjan, Nandod (ST),Dediapada (ST), Jambusar.

Updated: December 8, 2022 4:32 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Jigyasa Sahay

LIVE Padra, Karjan, Nandod (ST),Dediapada (ST), Jambusar Gujarat Election Result 2022 Updates: Counting Of Votes To Begin from 8 AM

Gujarat Election Result 2022 Updates: After a landslide victory in Gujarat Bharatiya Janata Party has set a new benchmark for itself. BJP has made a good sweep in Padra, Karjan, Nandon, Jambusar while AAP secured its place Dediapada.

The BJP, which won 99 seats in the 2017 polls, is projected to win in the range of 117-151 seats in a House of 182 and the Congress between 16 and 51 seats. It is also upbeat about the possibility of the AAP eating into Congress votes, which could be additionally beneficial for the saffron party.

Padra: Chaitanyasinh Pratapsinh Zala BJP

Karjan: Akshaykumar Ishvarbhai Patel BJP

Nandod: Dr. Darshna Chandubhai Deshmukh BJP

Dediapada: Chaitarbhai Damjibhai Vasava AAP

Jambusar: Devkishordasji Bhaktisvarupdasji Swami BJP

Live Updates

  • 4:22 PM IST

    Updates to this blog have now ended. Thank you for tuning in!

  • 4:20 PM IST

    LIVE Himachal Pradesh Election Result 2022: List of Winners


  • 3:56 PM IST

    BJP’s Dr. Darshna Chandubhai Deshmukh wins Nandod.

  • 3:17 PM IST

    LIVE Himachal Pradesh Election Result 2022: BJP leading in Nandod.

  • 3:16 PM IST

    AAP wins in Dediapada

  • 3:16 PM IST

    BJP wins in Karjan and Jambusar.

  • 1:25 PM IST

    LIVE Gujarat Election Result 2022: While BJP is Leading is in Karjan, Nandod, AAP is putting a strong feet in Dediapada.

  • 1:24 PM IST

    BJP’s Devkishordasji Bhaktisvarupdasji Swami won in Jambusar

  • 1:22 PM IST

    BJP’s Chaitanyasinh Pratapsinh Zala wins from Padra

  • 11:02 AM IST

    LIVE Gujarat Election Result 2022 BIG UPDATE: BJP to hail record breaking win!

Published Date: December 8, 2022 6:08 AM IST

Updated Date: December 8, 2022 4:32 PM IST