Live Updates

  • 7:12 PM IST

    LIVE: “Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh will benefit from the latest changes,” President Kovind said on the abrogation of Article 370.

  • 7:11 PM IST

    LIVE: President Kovind said, “This year also marks the 550th birth anniversary of one of the greatest, wisest & most influential Indians of all time Guru Nanak Dev ji. He was the founder of Sikhism but the reverence and respect he commands go far beyond just our Sikh brothers and sisters.”

  • 7:09 PM IST

    LIVE: “I salute the sacrifice of our freedom fighters,” declares President Ram Nath Kovind.

  • 7:08 PM IST

    LIVE: “The path shown by Mahatma Gandhi ji is as relevant today as it was back in the day. He knew the challenges we will face today,” President Kovind said.

  • 7:07 PM IST

  • 7:06 PM IST

    LIVE: “We complete 72 years as a free nation at a very special juncture. In few weeks from now, on 2 October, we will celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of the Father of our Nation Mahatma Gandhi, the guiding light of our successful effort to liberate our nation,” President Kovind said.

  • 7:04 PM IST

  • 7:03 PM IST

    LIVE: President Kovind wishes all a very joyous 73rd Independence Day.

  • 7:02 PM IST

    LIVE: President Ram Nath Kovind begins address to the nation on the eve of 73rd Independence Day.

New Delhi: On the eve of 73rd Independence Day, President Ram Nath Kovind begins his address to the nation.

On August 15, 1947, India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru unfurled the Indian National flag at the Red Fort in Delhi. Keeping the tradition alive, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also raise the tricolour at the Red Fort on Thursday, August 15.

Meanwhile, heavy security has been deployed in the national capital and Jammu and Kashmir in view of Independence Day celebrations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also address the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort on Thursday. It will be his sixth consecutive Independence Day speech.