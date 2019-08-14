















New Delhi: On the eve of 73rd Independence Day, President Ram Nath Kovind begins his address to the nation.

On August 15, 1947, India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru unfurled the Indian National flag at the Red Fort in Delhi. Keeping the tradition alive, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also raise the tricolour at the Red Fort on Thursday, August 15.

Meanwhile, heavy security has been deployed in the national capital and Jammu and Kashmir in view of Independence Day celebrations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also address the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort on Thursday. It will be his sixth consecutive Independence Day speech.